Re-Release of Hoofprints in Saguaro Shadows

Casper, WY, May 24, 2024 — Author Shay Taggert is thrilled to announce the re-release of the critically acclaimed novel Hoofprints in Saguaro Shadows, now with a fresh and immersive first-person perspective for the beloved character Rye Dalton. Hoofprints in Saguaro Shadows has captivated readers with its vivid portrayal of the American Southwest and its compelling narrative. In this newly edited edition, readers will experience Rye’s journey with deeper intimacy and emotional resonance, bringing them closer to the heart of the story. Shay Taggert, known for crafting purposeful narratives that blend storytelling with profound themes, believes this new perspective will enhance the reader’s connection to Rye’s character and the overall narrative. “This new edition allows readers to step directly into Rye’s shoes, experiencing the world through her eyes and thoughts,” Taggert said. “I’m excited for both new and returning readers to connect with Rye on a more personal level and discover new depths in the story.” Hoofprints in Saguaro Shadows is available now at all major retailers and online platforms. Join us in celebrating this exciting re-release and dive into Rye’s enhanced first-person narrative.