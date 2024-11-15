ResoFEST 2024 by Resonance, igniting energy and inspiration among students for the challenges ahead

Hyderabad, 15th November 2024: Resonance – Hyderabad Centre, renowned for its expertise in JEE, both Mains & Advanced and various Engineering, Medical, Commerce, and Law entrance exams, hosted its grand annual college festival, ResoFEST 2024, today at the Gachibowli Stadium. The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, I&C, IT, E&C, Government of Telangana, marking the largest junior college festival in the twin cities. Distinguished personalities, including Shri Srikanth Bolla, Founder of Bollant Industries; Shri Bhaskar Rao, Founder of KIMS Hospitals; and Prof. B.S. Murthy, Director of IIT Hyderabad, addressed and inspired the gathering. Over 5,000 students from Resonance campuses across Hyderabad joined the event.

Students took a break from their rigorous studies to present a vibrant cultural showcase, filling the stadium with high energy and a festive spirit. Their performances captivated the audience, revealing hidden talents and winning endless applause. ResoFEST fostered camaraderie and lasting bonds among students, and meritorious achievers were recognized and honored in this memorable celebration.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Jayesh Ranjan said, Students today aspire to be part of the best educational institutions. They face fierce competition to achieve high ranks and secure admissions to these prestigious colleges. Resonance, known for its strong track record, has alumni who consistently earn spots in top-ranking universities. Events like ResoFEST provide a much-needed respite from their intense academic routines, allowing students to unwind, recharge, and return to their studies refreshed and motivated.

Shri Srikanth Bolla said, Every opportunity is a stepping stone to excellence, and success comes to those prepared to seize it. If recognition doesn’t come immediately, it’s simply the prelude to something greater on the horizon. Every “no” we encounter is a stepping stone towards a future “yes.” I don’t accept “no” as a final answer, instead, I work tirelessly to turn it into a “yes.” The future is ours to shape, to make it both thrilling and filled with possibility. We are all born with immense potential, but it’s our focus and drive that transform us into someone extraordinary. Our greatest challenge lies within us: our fears. Fear can keep us from achieving greatness, but when we overcome it, there are no limits to what we can do. Fearlessness is my mantra. With the right exposure and support, we gain the strength to pursue our goals. True education isn’t something you buy; it’s earned through dedication and perseverance. And only when you apply that learning can you unlock its full power to achieve remarkable results.

Shri Purnachandra Rao N, Managing Director, Resonance Educational Institutions; said, We do the ResoFEST every year and this is the fourth edition. ResoFEST is more than just a fest, it’s an opportunity to draw inspiration from distinguished speakers, participate in spirited competitions, and enjoy the thrill of achievement. We conducted competitions in all our college branches and are hosting the grand finale with all the winners here today. We will be presenting awards to winners in sports and co-curricular activities. Also on this occasion we recognise and felicitate the students from our institution, who got admissions in the prestigious IITs, NITs and Medical colleges.

The day long festivities from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm had cultural performances by students of Resonance, interspersed with inspiring talks and interaction with iconic dignitaries including Chief Guest Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Shri Srikanth Bolla, Shri Bhaskar Rao, Shri B.S. Murthy; among others. Awards were presented to the toppers of IIT, NIT, IIIT and Medical Colleges and top performers of the Cultural and Sports competition held as part of ResoFEST.