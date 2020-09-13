Resonance continues its success streak in JEE Main 2020 Results!

Hyderabad: RESONANCE, India’s leading Engineering and Medical coaching centre, made a mark in the recently declared IIT-JEE Main 2020 exam results. Resonance Hyderabad centre student, Mr Sainachiketha Vardhan scored 99.81 percentile.

Some other highlights of Resonance, Hyderabad Centre are, 80% of the students from Hyderabad qualified for Jee advanced; 50% students of the Centre achieved 90+ percentile and 25% of our Hyderabad classroom students achieved 95+ percentile.

Even at the National level Resonance, created its niche by notching up the 37 and 74 ranks and eight students scored 99.99 percentile.