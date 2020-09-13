Resonance continues its success streak in JEE Main 2020 Results!

September 13, 2020 Neel Achary Education 0

education
Share
B. Sainachiketha Vardhan, from ‘Resonance’, Hyderabad Centre, who scored 99.81 percentile, in the just declared results of IIT-JEE Main 2020 exam.
B. Sainachiketha Vardhan, from ‘Resonance’, Hyderabad Centre, who scored 99.81 percentile, in the just declared results of IIT-JEE Main 2020 exam.

Hyderabad: RESONANCE, India’s leading Engineering and Medical coaching centre, made a mark in the recently declared IIT-JEE Main 2020 exam results. Resonance Hyderabad centre student, Mr Sainachiketha Vardhan scored 99.81 percentile.

Some other highlights of Resonance, Hyderabad Centre are, 80% of the students from Hyderabad qualified for Jee advanced; 50% students of the Centre achieved 90+ percentile and 25% of our Hyderabad classroom students achieved 95+ percentile.

Even at the National level Resonance, created its niche by notching up the 37 and 74 ranks and eight students scored 99.99 percentile.

About Neel Achary 3263 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.