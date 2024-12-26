Resonance Global celebrates unprecedented success of its students in international competitive tests of SAT and IELTS!

Hyderabad, 26th December 2024: Resonance Global, a premier Centre of Excellence dedicated to grooming students for admission to world-renowned foreign universities, celebrated the unprecedented success of its students in the prestigious international competitive exams of SAT and IELTS. The top-performing candidates were felicitated today at an inspiring ceremony held at the Resonance Global Campus in Madhapur.

Twelve exceptional students from the Madhapur campus showcased stellar performances, securing impressive scores in the highly competitive SAT and IELTS exams. Competing with some of the brightest minds worldwide, these students have set the stage for their admission to iconic institutions like MIT, Harvard, Stanford, Oxford, NUS, and more. Their accomplishments not only open doors to global opportunities but also highlight the extraordinary calibre of education at Resonance Global Campus.

Established in 2023, Resonance Global Campus has rapidly become a beacon of academic excellence. The institution is committed to laying a strong foundation for students, empowering them to realize their dreams of pursuing undergraduate studies at the most esteemed international universities.

While congratulating the students and their proud parents, Shri Purnachandra Rao, Managing Director of Resonance Educational Institutions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; said, It is truly heartwarming to witness the students of Resonance Global Campus excelling in the highly competitive 2024 SAT and IELTS exams. The success of this inaugural batch fills us with immense joy and confidence. We are optimistic that many more aspiring students from this institution will follow in their footsteps, making their mark on the global stage as they pursue their dreams of studying abroad. In the academic journey for global exams’ preparation, spanning over twenty months, the students excelled in their first half itself and achieved these humongous scores in the shortest possible time. Though these students still have an year to attempt these exams, they went ahead and gave their best shot and came out with flying colours. The awareness about these exams at the undergraduate level is dismal especially in Hyderabad. But year on year the number of aware students is rising and Resonance Global is meeting their aspirations. Resonance Global Campus launched this pioneering integrated course to address a critical gap in the Telugu states, offering a dedicated pathway for students aspiring to secure undergraduate admissions at prestigious institutions abroad.

The students who cleared and qualified SAT and IELTS 2024, from Resonance Global Campus are

Top Achievers in SAT 2024:

1. Abhignya Mukka – Super Score: 1540/1600

2. Shaurya Sreekar K. – Super Score: 1500/1600

3. Advaith Siddesh G. – Score: 1430/1600

4. Sai Viswesh V. – Super Score: 1300/1600

5. Shanti: 1310/ 1600

6. Abhiram Choudary K: 1360/ 1600

7. Krishna Karthik: 1340/ 1600

8. Ambreen: 1390/ 1600

Top Achievers in IELTS 2024:

1. Abhignya Mukka – Score 8/9

2. Kailash Nandan. B- Score 8/9

3. Shaurya Sreekar. K – Score – 7.5/9

4. Ashrita. G – Score – 7.5/9

5. Abhiram Choudary. K- Score – 7.5/9

6. Yojit Doddapaneni- Score – 7.5/9

7. Sai Viswesh – Score – 7.5/9

8. Krishna Kartik – Score – 7.5/9

9. Siri Varshini – Score – 7.5/9