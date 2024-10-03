Roombr unveils India’s patented AI-powered digital classroom solution with Rahul Dravid as Brand Ambassador

Roombr Powered by Intel, Aims to Transform Education by Reaching 1 million Classrooms Across India by 2026

Unveils India’s patented AI-powered digital classroom solution with Rahul Dravid as Brand Ambassador

In a groundbreaking move set to revolutionize education across India, Roombr, the Bangalore-based bootstrapped Class Tech startup, has launched the world’s first patented digital classroom solution- Roombr Digital Classroom. This innovative technology, developed in collaboration with Intel and Texas Instruments, aims to transform the learning environment nationwide, with an ambitious goal of reaching 1 million classrooms by 2026. Leading this game-changing launch is cricket legend Rahul Dravid, who has been unveiled as Roombr Digital Classroom’s brand ambassador.

Roombr Digital Classroom’s state-of-the-art solution integrates cutting-edge hardware and software with AI-driven capabilities, creating an interactive and immersive learning experience. The hardware features large, 120-inch interactive screens that convert walls into gateways to education. Roombr features a powerful computing unit, equipped with i5/i7 processors, 16GB RAM, running on Windows 11 OS, that boasts an interactive screen that extends from 120 inches to 200 inches in HD, along with a dual camera setup, powerful speakers, a super sensitive mic, and 3D capabilities.