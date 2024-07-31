Runaya partners with IIT Madras to empower budding engineers

Chennai, Tuesday, 31.07.2024: Runaya, a leading manufacturing venture, with a key focus on sustainability and innovation, today announced its collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), aimed at fostering educational excellence and empowering students. Through the program, Runaya and IIT Madras sponsored the educational expenses for five exceptional students pursuing degrees in Engineering and B.Tech at the institute.

Runaya, as a part of this initiative, is providing support to 5 female students from diverse backgrounds across India, including states such as Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. Among the beneficiaries, one student is set to graduate this year, while the remaining four continue their dual degrees at the prestigious institution.

Naivedya Agarwal, MD & co-founder, Runaya commented on the partnership, stating, “At Runaya, we believe that for Bharat to grow, we need to nurture talent and empower the next generation to reach their full potential. Our collaboration with IIT Madras is a testament to our commitment to this belief. By providing these exceptional students with the resources and opportunities they need, we are not only investing in their futures but also contributing to the upliftment of our communities and nation. We look forward to seeing them excel and make a meaningful impact.”

Speaking about the same, Mr Kaviraj Nair, CEO, of the Office of Institutional Advancement, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, stated. “My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Runaya for partnering with IIT Madras through their CSR program to provide Merit-cum-means scholarships for deserving female students at IIT Madras. With a 55% female workforce, Runaya is a true champion of diversity and inclusion, thus making this CSR-led collaboration even more special.”

Runaya’s sponsorship extends beyond financial assistance. In collaboration with IIT Madras, the company will provide mentorship opportunities, industry exposure, and networking events to ensure the holistic development of these students. This multifaceted approach is designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields to become future leaders and innovators.

The initiative is part of Runaya’s CSR outreach wing, Runaya Reach, embodying the company’s philosophy of creating a positive impact across communities through various educational programs. These programs aim to provide quality education, enhance the infrastructure of local schools, and include after-school tutoring and extracurricular activities to ensure students excel academically and develop essential life skills. Additionally, Runaya Reach is dedicated to women’s empowerment through skill development workshops, health and wellness programs, and support networks.