Rusty Fender’s New Book, The Adventures of Larry the Lizard and Friends: The Search for the Golden Monkey Mask

New York, NY, December 20, 2023 –Fulton Books author Rusty Fender, a loving husband and father to four children, has completed his most recent book, “The Adventures of Larry the Lizard and Friends: The Search for the Golden Monkey Mask”: a charming and exciting story that follows three treasure hunting friends as they follow a single clue to discover the legendary Diamond Lion Amulet, but end up discovering a brand-new treasure by accident.

Originally from Florida, author Rusty Fender helps to operate a homeless ministry in California and honors Christ as a minister, providing help to his local community. Rusty received his calling from the Lord to write “Larry the Lizard and Friends” as he was sitting in a jail cell, having gotten caught up in the world. He has never given up hope on writing for God and expanding His mission. He hopes to reach many, many children and help parents as well be able to watch and see their kids flourish with the books God inspired him to write for his own children. His one encouragement to all the readers: “No matter what, never give up your dreams, and always follow the path of light and enrichment.”

Fender shares, “‘The Adventures of Larry the Lizard and Friends in the Search for the Golden Monkey Mask’ is the first of a ten-book treasure hunting series where the reader becomes a junior adventurer along the way. The main characters that you will meet along the way are Larry the Lizard, Sam the Salamander, and Teddy the Turtle. These three characters are all friends and found a clue about the diamond lion amulet. The first clue leads them to an island that has been lost for many centuries. The mysterious island is known to the locals as mad monkey island. Through an accident, the adventurers end up stranded, lost at sea. Will you join us on the great adventure in the journey for the diamond lion amulet? It might take some time and a lot of hard work, but I am sure you are smart enough and brave enough to go through the challenges. So what do you say? You want to be a junior adventurer and help Larry and his friends in this journey of a lifetime? Hope to see you soon! The adventure is waiting inside.”