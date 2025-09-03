RV University Inducts New Batches Across BTech, PG and Allied & Healthcare Programmes at Navodaya 2025

Bengaluru, 3 September 2025: RV University, a new-age global institution for liberal education, today welcomed 750+ students into its BTech, PG, and Allied & Healthcare programmes as part of its fourth annual Navodaya 2025 celebrations. With this addition, the University’s 2025 intake stands at 2,300, bringing the overall student strength to more than 6,000.

With the induction of new students, the university reinforced its focus on academic excellence, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world relevance. The inaugural session featured thought-provoking insights and inspirational messages from academic leaders and distinguished guests.

Mr. Ajit Isaac, Founder and Chairman of Quess Corp, delivered the keynote address. He said, “As you step into this new academic journey, I urge you to remember that it all begins with how you think. Thoughts influence your words, words shape actions, actions form habits, habits build character, and character creates destiny. The challenges you see around you are, in fact, your greatest opportunities to create solutions and build impact. With RV University ranked No. 1 among India’s emerging colleges, you have the ideal platform to turn that vision into reality.”

The event was presided by Dr. M.P. Shyam, President of Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST). It was graced by the presence of Sri D.P. Nagaraj, Pro Chancellor; newly appointed Vice Chancellor Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani; Dr. Sahana D. Gowda, Registrar; Prof. Dwarika Prasad Uniyal, Pro Vice Chancellor; Prof. Anuradha Chatterjee, Pro Vice Chancellor; and members of the Board of Management, Board of Governors, Academic Council, and faculty.

Dr. M.P. Shyam, President of RSST said, “Navodaya is the inception of a new learning journey, discovery, and growth. At RV University, we are devoted to developing talent, nurturing innovation, and equipping our students to make a positive contribution to society. This new batch is the future, and we eagerly look forward to empowering them with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to excel in an ever-evolving world.”

Sri D.P. Nagaraj, Pro Chancellor of RV University said, “Welcoming a new cohort of students is always a reaffirmation of our mission—to build a university that doesn’t just teach, but transforms. At RV University, we believe in nurturing talent with purpose, grounding academic knowledge in real-world relevance, and creating a space where young minds are encouraged to lead, question, and innovate. This new batch represents the next chapter of our growth story, and we are excited to see where their journeys will take them.”

Newly appointed Vice Chancellor of RV University, Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani said, “Each Navodaya offers a new beginning—for our students and also for our institution. We aim to provide an environment where young minds can think critically, innovate boldly, and grow into well-rounded individuals.”

RV University awarded merit scholarships to top-performing students, celebrating their academic excellence and potential. Cultural performances by current students gave newcomers a vibrant glimpse into RVU’s dynamic campus culture. These experiences highlighted RVU’s focus on both academic achievement and creative expression.

The university will conduct a week-long orientation for new students. The first two days will feature university-wide sessions, followed by school-specific orientations.

RV University has surpassed its ten-year strategic targets in just four years. The university expanded from 3 to 9 schools, grew its student base from 150 to over 6,000, and increased its academic offerings from 8 to 27 programmes. With 31 research centres and over 180 national and international partnerships, RVU ranks among India’s top ten emerging private state universities. It now plans to establish a new 42-acre campus in Nanjangud, near Mysuru.