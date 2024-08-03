Ryan Edunation School, Jaipur Celebrates Student Leadership and Community Service

August , 03rd 2024: Ryan Edunation School Jaipur, marked two significant events recently showcasing their commitment to student empowerment and community service.

Investiture Ceremony Empowers Student Leaders

The school organized a grand Investiture Ceremony, to welcome its new student council. Graced by the Chief Guest Major Ramsukh Dukiya, Commanding Engineer Officer, EME WKSP, Jaipur, the ceremony commenced with the traditional lamp lighting and school prayers.

The badge and sash giving ceremony was held, where students were awarded these emblems for their new positions. There was also an oath-taking ceremony headed by the Mr. Baharul Islam, Principal of Ryan Edunation Jaipur where council members pledged their commitment towards the duties that shall be entrusted upon them. Major Dukiya spoke to them on leadership, discipline, and teamwork in his address, encouraging students to become leaders who show initiative.

The newly appointed student council includes:

● Head Boy: Krish Gupta

● Head Girl: Priya Choudhary

● Cultural Activities Captain: Tanishka Gupta

● Sports Captain: Heemil Kumawat

● HSCP Captains: Vivaan Pathak and Raghav Kedawat

● Discipline Captain: Manvendra Singh

The programme concluded with the vote of thanks by Bhargabi Bhawsar, and it marked the start of a hopeful year with its new student leaders.

Supporting Education at Pehal Sansthan NGO

Continuing their commitment to community service, Ryan Edunation School visited Pehal Sansthan NGO. The school donated substantial educational resources to 90 underprivileged students, including:

● Over 500 books covering various subjects and age groups

● Science kits for hands-on learning

● Reading materials to encourage literature appreciation

It was led by the Principal and Administrator Ms. Pratibha Rathore and emphasised that education is the birthright of all. The visit included engaging activities between Ryan Edunation students and NGO beneficiaries, promoting joy and community spirit.

Pehal Sansthan expressed their gratitude and said, “This generous donation will benefit our children immensely. We are very grateful to the school for their gesture and look forward to a long-term association.”

These events underscore Ryan Edunation School’s dedication to holistic development. By nurturing student leadership and extending support to the community, the school is shaping well-rounded individuals who are prepared to make a positive difference in society.