S. D. Krimmel’s New Book, Mayet is an Obscure and Mysterious Novel

Phillipsburg, NJ, November 22, 2023 — S. D. Krimmel, a Pennsylvania native and first-time author, has completed his new book, “Mayet”: a magical and intriguing tale about a vulnerable girl and the mighty spirit that needs her.

The novel opens, “It was ten years after the horrible incident in 2001, when we lost the World Trade Centers to a terrorist attack. The American people and their government still feared the worst—always wondering when the next bomb would decimate a city block, or worse, a nuclear war. Those days had never come, but the government still felt it needed to protect the people at any cost. Every day crime was rising, people were dying, and no one knew how to respond to the attacks of resentful people toward our country. That was until the fateful day—when a young genius arrived at the Pentagon.”

Published by Page Publishing, S. D. Krimmel’s dynamic tale brings readers into a complex and compelling world that starts with a girl named Anna. The main character, Anna, is kidnapped from a hospital and is meant to be used for an evil practice. She is taken to an old barn and is all alone with the darkness out in the country. The forces that took her are trying to use her as a sacrifice, but things do not go according to plan.

While out in that barn in the country Anna is set up to become a human sacrifice by these forces. When a portal opens in the barn, plans are quickly changed. The portal was meant to bring upon the end of the world, but it instead brings something entirely different. Anna’s body in then commandeered by an unseen, but kind, force. Her body is now being used as a vessel by an all-powerful spirit named Mayet. What chaos will be brought to Anna and the world now that this Egyptian spirit is around?