Safari Kid Preschool Expands in Hyderabad with the Launch of Its Second Center at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad, 21st September 2024: Safari Kid Preschool and Daycare, an international brand in early childhood education, launches its second center in Hyderabad at Banjara Hills. This expansion marks a significant step in Safari Kid’s mission to provide world-class early childhood education across India. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2005, Safari Kid has grown into an international leader in the sector, boasting over 50 centers across the USA, Canada, and India.

Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament for Hyderabad, came to support the launch of Safari Kid’s second center at Banjara Hills. His presence at the inauguration reflects his belief in the importance of quality early education and its role in shaping young minds in the city. As a resident, Owaisi’s support highlights the growing commitment to fostering better educational opportunities for children.

On the expansion, Jitendra Karsan, Chairman of Safari Kid, India, said, “We are excited to deepen our presence in Hyderabad with the opening of our second center. This expansion reflects our commitment to the region, and we are determined to make high-quality early childhood education accessible to more families. Hyderabad is a key part of our growth strategy as we see a growing demand from parents for innovative, well-rounded preschool education. By launching in Banjara Hills, we are further embedding ourselves in the community and offering children an enriching, transformative experience that will set the foundation for lifelong success.”

Karsan further highlighted Safari Kid’s vision for the region, adding, “Our new center in Hyderabad is just the beginning of our broader expansion in the city. We are committed to establishing a strong presence here and ensuring that children in Hyderabad benefit from our global standards of education, which not only teach the basics but foster creativity, emotional intelligence, and critical thinking.”

The state-of-the-art Banjara Hills center features an environment specifically designed to inspire learning and exploration, combining the best practices from Montessori, Reggio Emilia, and Waldorf education philosophies. Safari Kid’s approach integrates academic rigor with holistic character development, offering a distinctive education model that nurtures every child’s unique potential.

Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, added that, “Promoting high-quality education has always been a key priority for me, and I am thrilled to see an internationally respected brand like Safari Kid choose Hyderabad as a region for its growth. Their commitment to providing innovative, global-standard early education aligns with the values we want to foster in the city. As Hyderabad continues to develop as a hub for international talent and investment, I look forward to supporting and encouraging more global brands to bring their expertise to our region, further enhancing the educational opportunities available to our children.”

The launch event was graced by renowned influencers like Anam Mirza, Hana Rahman Baig, and Naushaba Farooqui, alongside distinguished guests such as Iran Consulate General Mohsin Moghadami, Venu Rachakonda (CEO of Sri Krishna Silks) and Aamer Javed (Vice President of IYCTelangana and Chairman of TPCC Research Department), who visited the new center to show their support.

Safari Kid India is on track to open 8 additional centers across the country in this academic year, driven by a growing demand for quality early childhood education in cities like Hyderabad, where parents are looking for well-rounded programs for their children.

With its unique blend of global curriculum, innovative learning environments, and a focus on holistic development, Safari Kid is poised to continue its journey of creating future-ready learners in India and beyond.