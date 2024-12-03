SAI International’s UNWIND 2024 Fosters Entrepreneurial Mindset and Leadership for the Future

Mumbai / 3rd December 2024: SAI International Education Group brought to life the much-anticipated 16th edition of UNWIND 2024, a cultural extravaganza that inspired over 30,000 attendees on Sunday, December 1, 2024. A student-driven initiative, UNWIND has firmly established itself as one of India’s largest school-based, student-led cultural festivals, held annually at SAI International. The event, themed “The Voyage of Hope,” was meticulously curated by the spirited Class XI students from the Commerce and Humanities streams, guided by their mentors. The event successfully blended culture, creativity, innovation and leadership, leaving a lasting impact on its attendees.

Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister for Housing & Urban Development, Government of Odisha, graced the inauguration of UNWIND 2024 as the Chief Guest and declared this fest open. In his address, he emphasized the significance of nurturing entrepreneurial thinking and leadership skills from a young age. He stated, “It is truly inspiring to witness how UNWIND 2024 fosters critical thinking, innovation, and entrepreneurship in students as envisioned by the Founder, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo. It has only gotten bigger and grander since its very inception. This event equips the next generation with the skills they need to lead and succeed in the 21st century.”

The vision of UNWIND was set in motion in 2008 by Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, Founder-Chairman of SAI International, who sought to create an event that would inspire creativity and critical thinking in young minds. The event continues to evolve, now under the stewardship of Chairperson Dr. Silpi Sahoo, who champions the nurturing of future leaders through experiential learning.

Reflecting on the success of UNWIND 2024, Dr. Silpi Sahoo reflected, “Witnessing our Commerce and Humanities SAIoneers bring together a truly extraordinary celebration like UNWIND 2024 is deeply fulfilling. The legacy of our Founder-Chairman, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, continues to guide us toward nurturing critical thinkers and innovative entrepreneurs who will shape the future of India and the world.”

The festival showcased an expansive array of over 100 food stalls featuring global cuisines, alongside more than 100 thrilling game stalls. Attendees were treated to an exciting mix of arcade games, e-sports competitions, adventure activities, and exhilarating rides. Cultural performances added to the festive spirit, while a spine-chilling horror house and a vibrant theme park, inspired by this year’s mascot, ‘Jack Sparrow,’ infused the day with extra excitement and energy. Adding to the fun, Nerf gun challenges and maze games provided engaging experiences for visitors of all ages. The unique blend of activities ensured there was something for everyone, infusing the event with unmatched energy and joy.

The Women’s Self-Help Groups (WSHGs) under the aegis of ‘Mission Shakti’, Govt. of Odisha had put up a lounge at UNWIND 2024. The cultural mega fest housed a booth solely dedicated to this endeavour efficiently managed by these women self-help groups which depicted financial independence & women empowerment, significantly contributing towards their social empowerment. Amongst other prominent lounges present in UNWIND 2024 were those dedicated to the 100 Library Project, Cambridge- IGCSE & IBCP, and that of SAI International Residential School, that seemed to build up a great rapport with parents and other attendees. The Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo-100 Library Project, a CSR initiative supported by UNWIND sponsorships, strives to establish fully functional libraries and provide teacher training for government and private school students in & around the twin cities.

As part of the 100 Library Project, the UNWIND 2024 team arranged a memorable day out for the children of Adruta Children’s Home, an organization dedicated to the care and education of children in need. As part of their contribution to fostering a love of learning, the UNWIND team also donated books to these children, further enriching their educational journey and nurturing their love for reading. This thoughtful initiative reflected SAI’s commitment to providing holistic education and support to every kid. The children immersed themselves in the festival’s vibrant atmosphere, enjoying games, rides, cultural performances, and other activities.

In recognition of excellence, UNWIND 2024 presented the prestigious Holistic Parenting Award to the parents of Sashwat Panigrahi, State Topper for Class XII CBSE Boards.

The evening culminated in a poignant tribute to Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo with the screening of a heartfelt video, “Down the Memory Lane (Reminiscences),” which celebrated his vision and contributions to the educational landscape. The event reached its crescendo with an electrifying performance by the band Euphony, whose soulful melodies and rhythmic energy created an unforgettable atmosphere of joy and camaraderie.

About SAI International Education Group: SAI International, a leading education group in Eastern India, began a pioneering revolution in the K-12 segment of Odisha in the year 2008. Founder Chairman, Dr.Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, was a passionate Edupreneur, who pursued his dreams of building a better India through education and transformed the education sector of Odisha. The Group encompasses SAI International School, SAI Angan and SAI International Residential School. The Group strives to be one of the finest centers of learning and knowledge in the country, creating world class leaders endowed with Indian values and global outlook.