New York, NY, November 23, 2023 — Salty Vixen Stories is pleased to announce the launch of its new website (saltyvixenstories.com), a Digital Magazine designed to provide readers with an enhanced experience. The new website features a clean and modern design, easy navigation, and a user-friendly interface. Topics include Love, Sex and relationship Advice, Recipes, Frugal Living and more.

“We are excited to launch our new website,” said Rachel, founder of Salty Vixen Stories. “Our goal is to provide our readers with a website that is easy to use and navigate, and that allows them to find the stories they are looking for quickly and easily.”

Salty Vixen Stories & more, strive to provide the highest quality content produced by humans, for humans. It is against our guidelines to publish automatically generated content using AI (artificial intelligence) writing tools such as ChatGPT. -Salty Vixen Stories & More will never use AI writing tools- as human thought is important.

“We have a team of talented authors who are dedicated to writing stories that our readers will love,” Rachel. “We are always looking for new authors to add to our team,” if interested to be a Guide, https://saltyvixenstoriesexperts.com/

Salty Vixen Stories offers a safe and welcoming space for readers to enjoy their favorite genre.

Rachel, the founder of Salty Vixen Stories & More, founded Salty Vixen brand (saltyvixenstories.com), 18 June 2004, when she was sexually assaulted on a polo field on England at a polo club where she was a non playing member. It happened at 10:45PM, that was when she first used “Vixen in a Salty Situation,” later she got married and marriage was abusive. When she became a strong woman, she had enough and turned Vixen in a Salty Situation to Salty Vixen. Salty Vixen means love and kindness. She created this digital magazine for a safe place to learn, read and have fun.