Sam Shauma’s New Book Tyler Blue

New York, NY, December 07, 2023 — Fulton Books author Sam Shauma, a seventy-one-year-old retiree who and Vietnam vet who played semi-pro football for several years before teaching in private, special-education classrooms throughout New York, has completed his most recent book, “Tyler Blue”: a fascinating story of a young boy who awakens one morning to discover he’s gained super strength and must decide if he’ll use his new powers for revenge against his bullies or for justice.

Shauma writes, “Imagine you are in the eighth grade. You’re bullied every day, not only in school but on the school bus too. Kids push and punch you, spit on you, call you names, and leave threatening notes on your locker and on your cell phone. Even if you never experienced this, you remember at least one poor soul who was tormented and humiliated every single day.

“Now imagine you wake up one morning and discover you have strength beyond your wildest dreams—Spider-Man–like strength! What do you do now? Do get revenge on your tormentors? Or do you display your freakish strength for big money? Maybe donning a cape and cowl and being a real Batman is more your style. These are the questions Tyler Blue is facing when this exact thing happens to him. What should he do as the world’s strongest boy? When a dire situation arises involving his family, Tyler learns some lessons that go beyond mere physical strength, lessons that will last for his entire lifetime and beyond,” writes Shauma.