Sanskriti University Holds Grand Convocation, Confers Degrees on 35 International Students

11th July 2025: In a significant stride towards fostering global academic harmony and excellence, Sanskriti University, Mathura, hosted a grand convocation ceremony dedicated exclusively to its international students. The event emerged as a vibrant confluence of academic achievement, cultural diversity, and dignified traditions, reinforcing the university’s commitment to global education and inclusive growth.

The ceremony commenced with the solemn arrival of the Academic Procession, featuring senior university officials, deans, department heads, and faculty members. As the dignitaries took their seats on the dais, the program began with the respectful presentation of the national anthem, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana — paying homage to the goddess of knowledge and wisdom.

Welcoming the attendees, Dr. Rainu Gupta, Dean of Academics, addressed the gathering with heartfelt warmth. “Today is not only a moment of pride for our international students but also for Sanskriti University,” she said. “The dedication, discipline, and academic perseverance of these students from across the globe serve as a beacon of inspiration. As they step into the world, they carry with them the legacy and values of our institution.” The convocation was officially declared open by Chancellor Dr. Sachin Gupta, who underscored the university’s vision of imparting globally relevant, quality education. “Our international students exemplify the mission of Sanskriti University,” Dr. Gupta stated. “They are not just graduates but ambassadors of knowledge, culture, and values who will contribute meaningfully to their societies and beyond.”

During the ceremony, academic degrees were conferred upon 35 international students from countries including Namibia, Myanmar, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Ghana, and Sudan. These students were honored across diverse faculties such as Engineering, Management, Basic Sciences, and Nursing, highlighting their academic excellence and the university’s multidisciplinary strength.

Distinguished personalities who graced the occasion included Mr. R.N. Trivedi, Registrar of Sanskriti University, along with senior deans and faculty members. Their presence added prestige to the event and underscored the collaborative efforts behind the students’ success.

This special convocation not only celebrated academic accomplishments but also symbolized Sanskriti University’s unwavering belief that education transcends borders. The presence of students from diverse nations, speaking different languages and representing varied cultures, delivered a resounding message of global unity, knowledge-sharing, and peaceful progress.