Sasquatch Books Acquires Authors Shannon Rowbury and Jessica Dorrington’s Book

Winter Park, FL, September 07, 2024 — Legacy, LLC, a literary agency, is delighted to announce that their clients’ Shannon Rowbury and Jessica Dorrington’s new book, Expecting More: The New Rules of Pregnancy Wellness for Your Prenatal, Postpartum, and Pelvic Health, was acquired by Sasquatch Books, an imprint of Blue Star Press, and represented by Susan Andreone of Legacy. In Expecting More, renowned pelvic health expert Jessica Dorrington and three-time Olympian Shannon Rowbury reveal the surprising impacts of pregnancy fitness, proving that movement is medicine for both you and your baby. Avalon Radys, Senior Editor at Sasquatch Books, secured world rights to the book.

Expecting More promises to provide valuable insights to its readers by blending leading research with compassionate guidance. This book will debunk outdated advice and reveal how mindful movement and proper exercise can lead to a healthier pregnancy, easier delivery, and smoother postpartum recovery. Expecting More is scheduled to release in Fall 2025.

“We’re incredibly excited about this project and believe it has the potential to make a significant impact in the pregnancy wellness market.” – Avalon Radys, Sr. Acquisitions Editor at Sasquatch Books

Legacy, LLC is committed to assisting its author clients in publishing literature that inspires, challenges, and encourages the marketplace which aligns perfectly with the vision and purpose behind Expecting More.