‘Save Yamuna Campaign’ at Ramjas International School

On December 4, 2024, Ramjas International School welcomed Shri Ravi Shankar Tiwari, Convener of ‘Yamuna Bhikshu,’ as part of the ‘Save Yamuna’ campaign. The event, organized by the Interact Club, aimed to educate students about the significance of the Yamuna River and the urgent need for its restoration. Shri Tiwari, in his address, urged students to become proactive champions of environmental protection, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to clean the Yamuna. His inspiring message motivated students to contribute to environmental sustainability, prioritize cleanliness, and take responsibility for enhancing the well-being of their surroundings.