Seminar on Nasha Mukti at Amity University Haryana in Collaboration with District Red Cross, Gurugram

Manesar, September 21, 2024– Amity University Haryana (AUH) conducted a seminar on the theme of ‘Nasha Mukti’ (Freedom from Intoxicants) at its Manesar campus, in collaboration with the District Red Cross, Gurugram. It aimed at raising awareness about drug addiction and its prevention among students and staff. It also underscored the importance of avoiding drugs, distractions, and delinquency, while emphasizing the development of essential professional and personal skills.

Prof. (Dr) P.B. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, AUH; Prof. (Dr) Vikas Madhukar, Pro-Vice Chancellor, AUH and Maj. Gen. J.S. Dhull (Retd.), Dean of Students Welfare (DSW), Prof Dr Sanjna Vij, Dy DSW, AUH felicitated the Chief Guest of the evening, Dr Mukesh Kumar Aggarwal, General Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Haryana State Branch.

Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, AUH, Prof. Sharma during his welcome address, expressed his disdain for drugs and urged the students to not fall into its honey trap. “Drugs are destroying the youth of this country,” expressed Prof. Sharma. Amity University Haryana has been known for its ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’, within which the university ensures a strictly drug-free campus. Further, Prof Sharma shared his deep disappointment with the menace of intoxicants around the world, criticizing the glorification of drugs and alcohol in popular media and culture.

Dr Mukesh Kumar Aggarwal also addressed the AUH dignitaries, faculty, and students, sharing his concerns about the rampant abuse of alcohol and illegal drugs in the country. Urging the young students to not give in to the pitfalls of drug abuse, he said – “Desh humein deta hai kuch, hum bhi desh ko kuch denge. Apne desh ko param vaibhav tak lejaane mei sabse aage aap sab yuva hain!” (The country provides for us, so we must also provide for our country. It’s you all, the youth, who will lead the nation to supreme glory!). The Indian Red Cross Society is a voluntary humanitarian organization, known to provide relief in times of disasters/emergencies and promote health & care to the vulnerable people and communities in India. IRCS has 100 Blood Centres all over India and regularly organizes numerous blood donation camps with one such camp organized at AUH.

Among other guests who graced the evening was Dr Ajay, a renowned psychiatrist who works in association with a Gurugram-based NGO called ‘Antarmanh Foundation.’ Dr Ajay interacted with the students, discussing common myths about drugs and drug abuse along with its adverse effects on the human body and mind. Motivating the students to lead more positive and healthier lives, he said, “Aapko nashe ki taraf nahi, life ki taraf badhna hai!” (You must move towards life, not addiction!) Mr. Nitin Shrivastav, another dedicated advocate in this field, further discussed the harmful impact of drug abuse, urging both adolescents and college-going students to exercise more caution due to mental vulnerabilities faced at this sensitive age.

AUH’s acclaimed drama society- ‘Ek Awaaz’ performed a compelling play to spread awareness about drug abuse and its effects. As a token of appreciation, the troupe was awarded a trophy by AUH dignitaries and IRCS.

Embracing a unanimous appeal to abstain from drug abuse, Mr. Jitin Sharma, a representative of IRCS, administered an oath to the gathering, comprised of AUH dignitaries, faculty, staff, and students. Mr. Vikas Kumar, Secretary, of District Red Cross Society, Gurugram, extended a Vote of Thanks, expressing his gratitude to the attendees and the Chief Guest of the evening, Dr Mukesh Kumar Aggarwal, thanking them for their patience, commitment, and resilience in the fight against illegal drugs.

The chief organizers of the event were Maj Gen Dhull, Dean of Student Welfare (DSW), and Prof. Dr Sanjna Vij, Deputy DSW. Their dedication and leadership ensured that the seminar not only raised awareness but also empowered students to reject the allure of drugs and embrace a path of purpose, resilience, and positivity.