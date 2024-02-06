Seth M. R. Jaipuria Schools plan Bihar expansion with 10+ Schools

Patna, BIHAR, February 06, 2024: Seth M. R. Jaipuria Schools, India’s most respected education brand, renowned for its exceptional K-12 educational approach, has announced plans for further impetus of expansion in the State of Bihar. This expansion aims to provide a unique educational experience, blending modern perspectives with traditional values to at least 20,000 more students in the state. At present, the group operates 56 Schools in 6 States of India, providing education to at least 45,000 students and generating employment for 2,500 individuals. The legacy of the group has been for nearly 8 decades in education. The group already operates Schools in PATNA, MOTIHARI and DUMRAON

Mr. Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairperson of Jaipuria Group, emphasized the family’s historical commitment to elevating the quality of education in India. “The establishment of educational institutions reflects this dedication”. He expressed delight with the family planning aggressive growth in the land that is considered the birthplace of education and culture in India. “For four generations, we have been operating quality educational institutes in the country. Our K-12 Schools and Management Institutes have found success and gained trust of the country. I am confident that our focus on Bihar will help us learn from the land and also enable us to offer to the State with our learning and success across the country over years. We are exceptionally proud of our Patna School. Since launch, there’s phenomenal response to Motihari and Dumraon, too. We are confident that we would be able to help establish at least 10 schools in coming three years in Bihar. We envision that our growth focus will facilitate investment of at least INR 200 Crores in Bihar in the coming few years, creating employment for hundreds of individuals who will benefit directly and indirectly through the Schools” Mr. Jaipuria emphasized the significance of focusing on social skills alongside academic excellence. He stressed that “holistic development rests upon a foundation of curricular and co-curricular learning, grooming students to be not only accomplished professionals but also compassionate human beings. The best-in-class educational pedagogies, training and facilities will make this a School of Choice in the region. Our experience of working with 45,000+ students and 2,500+ educators shall pave way for excellence in Bihar as well”. He further explained “cities and towns grow around quality schools; we have seen this pan-India. We believe bulk of the growth will come from Tier 2/ Tier 3 cities where aspiration level is high, requirement of education is huge and thereby scope of impact is greater”.

The Schools operated by Jaipuria are in collaboration with entrepreneurs at local levels. This enables maximising Jaipuria’s expertise at national level whilst leveraging local know-how of promoters at ground level. Additionally, the holistic support of Jaipuria, including for project planning and execution, branding, admissions, recruitment, training, curriculum support, audit, events and activities makes the support best-in-class. Jaipuria also has alliances with many academic services experts, including and not limited to Torrins Music (venture of Ehsaan Noorani), Edunext/EduTinker ERP systems, Formula 1 in Schools, Times of Sports, Persona Education UK, XQ Video Labs, Heritage Laboratories, and many more. There’s scope of 40+ activities at Jaipuria.

Mr. Sanjay Ranjan, Chairman of the Jaipuria School, PATNA outlined the school’s progressive, co-educational vision. “With support from the Jaipuria Group, the school has provided a robust educational foundation, centred on activity-based learning, holistic development, and a child-centric approach. The School features top-tier facilities, interactive digital classrooms, well-equipped laboratories, library, and a global curriculum. The school offers 40+ activities, including sports, arts, and more” said the proud educator. “Kudos to Jaipuria Group for envisioning processes. Already our School at Patna has acclaim from Education World, Brainfeed, Scoo News, Times Group and more”. Addressing the gathering, Chairman of the Motihari School, Mr. Shambhu Prasad said “We are delighted with focus of Jaipuria Group on Bihar. Our Motihari school shall function with focus on educational expertise, and with the constant supervision of the Jaipuria Group Corporate Office from New Delhi, we would be able to provide for the foundation of building blocks for the future. Jaipuria will enhance the quality of education in the region with interventions in line with NEP 2020 and NCF, and guidance as per the CBSE Board in details. Great processes and futuristic vision sets us apart”. Mr. Ajay Pandey- Chairman of the Dumraon School said, “The response from parents and students has been overwhelming since news of the school spread. This has reaffirmed our faith. We believe the child should be at the centre of the teaching-learning process, we believe in activity based learning, we believe there should be a good mix of academic and co-curricular activities for overall development of the child, and at Jaipuria, we will provide each and every child with such opportunities. Wings of Jaipuria in Bihar will ensure flight of quality education for all”. Explaining the process of expansion, Mr. Vijay Shukla, GM-Business Expansions said “We are probably the only K-12 School offering conversational Sanskrit curriculum – Devabhasha – from pre-primary levels. Music labs, video labs, coding and all will happen, but we are mostly committed to holistic development of students along with values enhancement. The access to inter-Jaipuria events such as Crescendo and Pinnacle make the School even more exciting for the students, whilst the focus on continuous professional development of teachers makes all the difference as well. University of Berkley in California, USA calls us School for greater good in the world; various media has consistently recognized Jaipuria as India’s number one school chain; over decades, we’ve had 99% first divisioners in Board exams. Our students get access to sports, cultural and activities to enhance their 21st century skills. Our students have done exceptionally well with college and university admissions by getting favourable seats in Delhi University, Ashoka, Jindal Law School, Calcutta University and some have even gone the Universities such as New South Wales, Warwick, London Met and more”. Adding on, Mr. Jaipuria said “In fact, many of our Alumni have gone on to work at organizations such as TCS, Facebook, Unilever, Microsoft, Times Media and more; it’s a testament to our entrepreneurial spirit that recently one Jaipuria Alumni raised substantial funding at the famed Shark Tank whilst many have created jobs for many. One of our other Alumni got a job for INR 1.5 Crores at Google! “My vision for the Bihar is one of eminence and global impact. We believe Jaipurians don’t merely read history, but create history, and I am sure that students of Bihar are destined for greatness and creating history”!

Mr. Kanak Gupta, Mr. Varun Chaturvedi and Mr. Adnan Arif from Jaipuria Group Corporate Office in New Delhi were also part of the press conference.