SGSU Partners with CITSD for Job-Oriented Certificate Courses

Bhopal, 21th August 2024: Scope Global Skills University (SGSU) has partnered with Center for Industrial Training & Skill Development (CITSD) supported by the AISECT group to establish a series of new job-oriented certificate courses. These programs aim to equip students with innovative skills in emerging fields, combining SGSU’s academic excellence with CITSD’s practical training and AISECT’s industry expertise.

The new courses cover a range of in-demand areas including IT and Future Skills, Sports and Nutrition, Automobile and Manufacturing Technology, Interior Design and Fashion Technology, and Banking, Finance Sector of Insurance (BFSI). This initiative is designed to prepare students for the dynamic job market, ensuring they are well-equipped to meet modern industry demands with specialized training in these fields. Additionally, the programs will leverage key Centers of Excellence (CoE) at SGSU, including those on the Internet of Things, Automotive Technology, Renewable Energy, Animation Multimedia & Gaming (AVGC), and Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality (AR/VR) and more.

Students will benefit from project-based study, allowing them to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios and develop practical skills. They will work on industry-relevant projects, gaining direct experience to enhance their understanding and build robust portfolios. The programs also include access to state-of-the-art labs and industry tie-ups, such as the Hero training lab, robotics lab, renewable energy lab in association with Lucas-Nuelle, and the Solar Panel installation lab, among others, ensuring comprehensive practical exposure.

SGSU’s commitment to world-class education is bolstered by its collaboration with CITSD. This partnership leverages CITSD’s expertise in practical training and industry-relevant skills, providing students with access to the latest industry trends and best practices through guest lectures, seminars, and industry visits. AISECT Group’s support further complements this initiative, ensuring graduates earn industry-recognized certifications and digital badges that will significantly enhance their employability and career readiness.

Speaking about the launch of these new courses, Dr. Siddharth Chaturvedi, Chancellor of SGSU, expressed his enthusiasm, “This partnership with CITSD supported by AISECT Group marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide education that transcends traditional boundaries. Integrating industry expertise with academic rigor prepares our students to become leaders and innovators in their fields. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring.”

This partnership between SGSU, the Center for Industrial Training & Skill Development (CITSD), and AISECT Group marks a significant advancement in delivering high-quality, industry-relevant education. CITSD’s expertise in practical training bridges the gap between academia and industry, ensuring students receive the skills needed to excel in today’s job market. AISECT Group’s support further enhances this initiative, contributing to the empowerment of students and helping them reach their full potential.