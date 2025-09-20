Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders: Amity University Gurugram Promotes Global Peace Through Dialogue

Gurugram, 20 September 2025 — Amity University Gurugram’s Academic Staff College and Centre of Excellence for Innovation in Education, in collaboration with the Trajectories of Hope Foundation, hosted a Special Talk on “Perspectives on International Peace in Our Times.” The keynote address was delivered by Ms. Maja Groff, distinguished International Lawyer and Convenor of the Climate Governance Commission, The Hague, Netherlands.

The session served as a vibrant platform to examine the intersections of peace, sustainability, climate governance, and inclusive global cooperation issues central to international discourse and youth engagement.

Global Perspectives from The Hague

Ms. Groff, recognized for her work in international law and multilateral governance, delivered an insightful address on the urgent need to reimagine global institutions to meet contemporary challenges. She emphasized the importance of inclusive governance, climate justice and cross-border collaboration, calling upon young leaders to engage with international frameworks that promote equity, resilience and peace.

Reflecting on the work of the Climate Governance Commission, she underlined the need for legally sound, ethically driven and ecologically responsible systems, urging renewed commitment to multilateralism in the face of climate emergencies, geopolitical tensions and social fragmentation.

India’s Ethos of Global Harmony

Prof. (Dr.) P.B. Sharma, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Amity University Gurugram, offered a perspective rooted in India’s civilizational wisdom. Prof Sharma highlighted the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam “the world is one family” as a guiding principle for global peace and ethical leadership. Stressing the role of education in shaping global citizens, Prof. Sharma called for academic institutions to serve as beacons of peace, sustainability and human unity.

Collaborative Engagement with Civil Society

Mr. Anand Kartikeya, representing the Trajectories of Hope Foundation, underscored the role of civil society in advancing peace education and fostering inclusive leadership. He highlighted the Foundation’s work in youth empowerment and dialogue across cultures, reinforcing the importance of hope-driven narratives in divided times.

Academic Leadership and Opening Remarks

During her opening remarks Prof. (Dr.) Sanjna Vij, Deputy Director, Academic Staff College, Amity University Gurugram called for thoughtful dialogue, visionary leadership, and academic activism to address pressing global challenges. She emphasized the responsibility of educators to nurture critical thinking, empathy and global consciousness among students.

Student Engagement

A lively Q&A segment followed the keynote, with students engaging Ms. Groff on the evolving role of the United Nations, legal frameworks for international cooperation, strategies for resilient institutions and career pathways in international law and diplomacy. Their participation reflected deep interest in understanding how youth voices can influence global policy and governance.

Key Takeaways

• Inclusive global frameworks must reflect diverse cultural and regional perspectives.

• Ecology, economy and governance are deeply interdependent.

• Peace and human unity are foundational to sustainable development.

• Academic institutions play a central role in nurturing ethical and globally engaged citizens.

This Special Talk reaffirmed Amity University Gurugram’s commitment to fostering global dialogue, academic excellence and youth empowerment aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and India’s vision for a Viksit Bharat 2047.