October 18, 2024: Shell India has announced the launch of new EdTech initiatives, aimed at providing the next generation a strong foundation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education. The programmes use advanced digital learning tools and leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to identify individual learning gaps and provide customised learning interventions. Developed in collaboration with Pratham Infotech Foundation, Education Initiatives, and Khan Academy, the new initiatives build on the success of Shell’s global flagship programme, NXplorers, which is implemented by Learning Links Foundation and Smile Foundation and has benefitted over 3 lakh students across India.

Introducing the new programmes, Latika Taneja, Head of Corporate Relations, Shell India added, “At Shell, we are more than just advocates for STEM education; we are its passionate champions! With these new innovative programmes, we are excited to harness the power of digital technology to design personalised learning curriculum and make learning more fun and interactive. Our new partnerships, coupled with our ongoing association with NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission for NXplorers, are pivotal to our mission of fostering inclusive growth and empowering the next generation.” Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, AIM, NITI Aayog, said, “When systems thinking is harnessed effectively, it can spark transformative movements. Shell’s NXplorers programme demystifies complex systems thinking, transforming it into engaging workshops that empower students to become innovative problem solvers. As we are expanding our partnership with Shell India, we aim to reach more students, equipping them with the tools and opportunities to contribute meaningfully to India’s growing innovation ecosystem.”

In the coming years, these programmes will be implemented in multiple schools across Delhi NCR, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. Comprehensive teacher training will accompany these efforts to create a dynamic and personalised learning environment, enabling students to overcome foundational learning gaps and gain access to advanced STEM skills.

Shell India will further expand its ongoing NXplorers programme, which aims to enhance critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students. Building on the successful pilot in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, the programmes will now scale to more schools over the next three years.