Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence successfully Concludes Young Thinkers Forum Summer Program 2024

Greater Noida, 10 June 2024: Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, successfully concluded the ‘Young Thinkers Forum (YFT) Summer School Program 2024’ held at its university’s premises. The weeklong residential program saw the participation of over 90 enthusiastic students from grades 8th to 12th, marking another successful chapter in fostering young talent. Students from 35+ schools across 7 states actively participated in the program, with major representation from the National Capital Region (NCR) indicating a significant enthusiasm for the program in this area.

During the program students engaged in various multidisciplinary sessions, including creative writing, data science, mathematics, sustainability, and entrepreneurship. High school students received mentorship from college students through vertical tutoring to enhance peer-to-peer learning. Faculty members of Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence delivered expert presentations on various subjects to foster a deeper understanding of complex topics and interactive multimedia sessions and discussion groups were organised to promote critical thinking.

The program included a variety of recreational activities. Students participated in daily sports and yoga sessions, and a guided tour of the biodiversity park provided insights into environmental conservation. Cultural activities allowed students to showcase their talents and learn about different traditions, fostering a sense of community and appreciation. Visits to Moolgyan, an organic farm, and the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art enriched the students’ experiences, ensuring a well-rounded program.

The students also celebrated World Environment Day with a variety of activities, including watching a virtual forest, a nest-making activity by HCL Foundation, pottery by the School of Fine Arts, and much more. They engaged in learning about composting, recycling, making nests, and creating earth art designs with botanical inks, making it a great day spent on environmental education and creative expression. The entire cohort came together to pledge to save Mother Earth and contribute to environmental conservation.

Vinnie Mathur, Chair of the Young Thinkers Forum at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, said, “The Summer School Program showcased the incredible progress and development of students. Their project presentations and interactive sessions revealed impressive creativity and problem-solving capabilities.” Participants expressed their gratitude and excitement for the opportunities provided during the program. Anaaya Khurana, student of Vasant Valley School, Delhi said “It was a unique and enriching experience providing opportunities for academic growth, skill development, and social interaction in a relaxed and engaging environment. The teachers and volunteers were incredibly dedicated, patient and fostered a supportive atmosphere, ensuring that students thrive both academically and personally. The diverse range of courses and activities allowed us to explore new interests and expand our horizons. Apart from such engaging activities, the campus atmosphere was beautiful and extremely tranquil. Surrounded by flora and fauna, living on campus was a truly wonderful experience. Additionally, the friendships forged over the course of this one week have been so truly heartwarming. The SNU YTF summer program has enriched me with memories and learning experiences worth a lifetime. I am forever grateful to have been a part of this beautiful journey.”

Adding to the program’s prestige, the Young Thinkers Forum was recently honored with the “2024 Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) Recognition of Merit Award” for ‘Excellence in Innovative Practices’ at the annual NASPA conference hosted at Qatar University, Doha. This accolade underscores the Forum’s commitment to innovative practices in student development and empowerment.