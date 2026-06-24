Soumili Maitra emerges as one of the regional toppers following CBSE Class XII re-evaluation 2026

Mumbai, June 24: SAI International Education Group, one of India’s leading education groups, has further strengthened its legacy of academic excellence with another remarkable achievement following the announcement of the CBSE Class XII Re–evaluation Results 2026. As part of the Board’s post-result verification and re–evaluation process, Soumili Maitra, a Humanities student from SAI International Residential School (SIRS), has improved her score from 98.6% to an outstanding 99.2%. With this achievement, she has emerged as one of the regional toppers across Odisha, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh, bringing further recognition to SAI International’s commitment to nurturing academic excellence.

Soumili’s accomplishment further reflects the strong academic foundation and culture of excellence nurtured at SAI International Residential School. In the CBSE Class XII Examination 2026, SIRS recorded an impressive school average of 89.4%, with 26.1% of students securing 95% and above and 49.8% scoring 90% and above, underscoring the institution’s commitment to holistic learning and outstanding academic outcomes.

Congratulating Soumili on her remarkable accomplishment, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, said, “Soumili’s achievement is a matter of immense pride for the entire SAI family. Her dedication, perseverance, and passion for learning have culminated in this extraordinary accomplishment. We congratulate her, her parents, and her teachers on this well-deserved success and wish her continued excellence in all her future endeavours.” Expressing her happiness, Soumili Maitra said, “I am extremely happy with the outcome of the re–evaluation process. I opted for re–evaluation as I believed that my performance in certain subjects had the potential to be reflected more accurately, and I wanted to ensure that my efforts were evaluated thoroughly. This achievement has given me immense confidence and motivation as I move ahead towards my future goals. I aspire to pursue psychology as a career and continue learning about human behaviour and the ways we can contribute positively to people’s lives. I am thankful to my parents, teachers, and the entire SIRS family for their constant guidance, encouragement, and support throughout my journey.”

Soumili’s accomplishment further reinforces SAI International Education Group’s commitment to academic excellence, encouraging students to strive for their best and pursue their aspirations with confidence and determination.