SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh inaugurates Orientation Programme 2020

The inauguration of the Orientation Programme organized to welcome the fresh batch of students at SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh was preceded by an introduction of the various aspects of the university by the management. The dynamic leaders motivated the Freshmen by revealing the differentiating factor of SRM AP that endorses the excellence of the university. Upon invoking the blessings of the Almighty by a prayer, the occasion commenced with an address by Dr. P Sathyanarayanan, Founder, President & Chairman. He highlighted his vision of learning beyond the classroom, fostering wisdom and knowledge of the students through a holistic interdisciplinary approach.

Further, Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor, acquainted students with the various processes of SRM AP. He informed students regarding his revolutionizing plans for the students of emphasizing on research from the first semester. He states, “Research should be seamlessly integrated with academic boundaries”. He also inspired students to realize the excitement of science, joy in engineering, and academic rigor. In line with his vision, Prof D Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, emphasized the contribution of science and technology that led to the progress and superiority of India across nations. Further, he assures quality education to motivate students and urges them to contribute to the development of the nation.

To continue with the orientation programme, eminent personalities have been requested by SRM AP to initiate motivational discussions. Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayana, Former Secretary to Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, Dr. R A Mashelkar, FRS, Former Director General CSIR & Chancellor-JIO University, Padma Bhushan Dr. K. Varaprasad Reddy, Chairman Emeritus-Shantha Biotech, Mrs. Saritha, IPS, Additional SP-CID, Dr. MC Das, Management Consultant-Vijayawada, and Head of the Dept. of Commerce (Retd.)-Loyola College, Mr. Vivek Bhide, Entrepreneur, Co-Founder, and Managing Director-TSL Consulting Pvt Ltd, VV Lakshminarayana, Former Joint Director- CBI, s Karuna Gopal, President-Foundation for futuristic cities, Mr. Ramesh Loganathan, Professor Co-Innovation/Outreach at IIIT Hyderabad, Ms. Anitha Sakuru, Chief Marketing officer-Platifi Solutions will be delivering lectures during various sessions sprawled across the 2-week programme organized to encourage Freshmen.