Student Tribe Founder Backs PM Internship Scheme, Calls for Inclusion of Final Year Students

Sri Charan Lakkaraju, the founder of Student Tribe, has submitted a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office in support of the Prime Minister’s Internship Programme, describing it as a “masterstroke” for Indian youth. In a recent letter to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Sri Charan Lakkaraju highlighted the need to include final-year students in the program, stressing the importance of internships in shaping their careers.

In the letter, he expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s initiatives aimed at supporting students, including the PM Internship Programme, which is set to benefit 10 million students across the nation. With over 15 years of experience in building the student community, Sri Charan noted how vital this initiative is for equipping students with crucial skills and exposure.

“To maximize the benefits of the PM Internship Programme, including final-year students is crucial. This could extend the program’s reach to an additional 2 million students, preparing them for the workforce as they transition from education to employment.” Sri Charan Lakkaraju stated.

The proposal suggests engaging students through zonal-level initiatives and a strong online presence to ensure opportunities are accessible to students across Bharat. This aligns with Student Tribe’s mission as India’s largest and fastest-growing student community, dedicated to meeting the real needs of students and helping them pursue their aspirations.

Sri Charan Lakkaraju’s commitment in supporting the PM Internship Scheme reflects his desire to create meaningful opportunities for youth and contribute to the nation’s growth.