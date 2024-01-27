Students and parents explore academic and career pathways at Manthan University Fair

Hyderabad, 27th January 2024: Manthan School hosted a University Fair with over 20 prestigious universities and colleges in India taking part, offering diverse programmes in Arts & Humanities, Commerce, Engineering, Medicine, and Pure Sciences, at their campus in Tellapur, today.

Participating universities included FLAME University (Pune), O. P Jindal University (Delhi NCR), GITAM University (Hyderabad), Mahindra University (Hyderabad), Indian School of Hospitality (Delhi, NCR), Vellore Institute of Technology (AP), Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (Hyderabad), Vidyashilp University (Bengaluru), Thapar School of Liberal Arts and Sciences (Punjab), Culinary Guru Institute of Hotel Management (Hyderabad) and Bennett University (Noida).

University fairs stand as one among many initiatives undertaken by the school to ensure that students are well-prepared and equipped to successfully navigate their future pathways with confidence. Prior to this, in August 2023 the school organised a global university fair that saw over 50 prestigious global universities taking part from across the globe including University of California Santa Cruz (US), Illinois Institute of Technology (US), University of Toronto (Canada), McMaster University (Canada), University of Bristol (UK), University of Liverpool (UK), SHL Schweizerische Hotelfachschule Luzern (Switzerland), Ashoka University (India), Shiv Nadar University (India), World Bachelor in Business (US, Hong Kong, Italy), University of Sydney (Australia), Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (Australia).

Manthan students are highly rated and valued by top Indian and global universities. University representative Samichya from University of California, Santa Cruz said, “The UC System values innovation, community service, and academic excellence and we have seen Manthan students embody these qualities and can contribute positively to the university community. Aspects such as academic achievements, community involvement, leadership qualities, and discipline among students make Manthan and its students stand out”. While Sadhana from FLAME University noted, “During my several interactions with Manthan students, I have observed that they have a sense of curiosity and ask questions not just about a single academic area but about the breadth of the programmes that we offer. They have submitted strong application SOPs and most of them have good co-curriculars and social awareness. They are conscientious and have good communication skills.”

Students attending the fair had an opportunity to interact with the several university representatives and get an understanding on the requirements and application process involved. Sohan, a Cambridge student, claimed, “This fair was a wonderful opportunity for me to explore new universities. The representatives were incredibly helpful in addressing all my queries that helped me broaden my choices with my university applications.”