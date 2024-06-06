Ghaziabad, June 6, 2024: In a remarkable display of environmental activism, students from Hi-Tech World School took center stage at Wave City Central Park to celebrate World Environment Day. This year’s theme, ““Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience “resonated deeply with the young participants who organized an activity aimed at raising awareness and inspiring action within the community.

The event kicked off with a morning cleanup drive, where students, meticulously combed the park, ensuring it remained a pristine space for all to enjoy. Their efforts highlighted the importance of maintaining clean, green public spaces as a vital part of ecosystem restoration.

Following the cleanup, the students hosted a tree-planting ceremony, symbolically planting saplings to contribute to the park’s greenery. Each tree was dedicated to a different endangered species, emphasizing the critical role of diverse ecosystems in supporting wildlife. The participants were enthusiastic, understanding that these trees would stand as living monuments to their commitment to environmental preservation.

The highlight of the day was a student-led cleanliness drive and spread the message of no use of plastic.

Director of Hi-Tech World School, Dr. Vihang Garg, expressed his pride in the students, stating, “Today’s event demonstrates the power of young minds in driving change. Their passion and dedication are truly inspiring, and I am confident that they will continue to lead by example in the fight for a healthier planet.”

World Environment Day at Wave City Central Park served as a powerful reminder that the youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but also the torchbearers of today. Through their proactive efforts, they have shown that meaningful change begins with awareness and action at the grassroots level.