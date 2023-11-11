The WorldGrad Expands Its US Portfolio For UG and PG Smart Programs

The WorldGrad, a leading global education provider, has partnered with 7 new universities Concordia University Chicago, Indiana Institute of Technology, State University of New York (SUNY) at Plattsburgh, Lander University, University of Lynchburg, and University of Nevada, Las Vegas for its All American Undergraduate Program and Drexel University for its All American Graduate Program.

The All American Undergraduate and Graduate Programs are Smart Programs that help students overcome financial and academic barriers to succeed in the US through flexible and affordable study routes. Students can study up to one year of their 4-year undergraduate and one semester of their MS or MBA program from India before progressing on-campus. With the addition of the 6 new universities, the All American Undergraduate Smart Program now feeds 14 universities for admission to the second year of study in the USA for Indian students. The All American Graduate Smart Program leads to 5 universities for admission to the second term of their MBA or MS.

Drexel University ranks #50 among private universities and #2 for co-op/internship programs in the US, with recruiters like Google, Amazon, Apple, Lockheed Martin, and SAP. The university offers one of the country’s best MS in Cybersecurity programs offering an average starting salary of USD 82,000. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the prospects for information technology jobs are rising at an unparalleled rate of 31%. SUNY Plattsburgh is part of the esteemed State University of New York network and is #16 among the best public schools in the country. Lander University offers unique experiential learning methodologies with a closely-knit campus community and has announced an exclusive scholarship of USD 36,000 for The WorldGrad’s students. Concordia University Chicago is a 160-year-old university that offers a personalized learning experience to students with a smaller class size. Indiana Tech exhibits a 96% employability rate where students gain a broader experience with over 1400 student bodies. The University of Lynchburg is ranked #45 among Best Value Schools in the country. The university alumni are employed by leading organisations, from Microsoft to ESPN. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is known for its inclusive and vibrant student life. It is situated in Las Vegas, a city filled with opportunities and ranked #21 as the Fastest-Growing Place in the U.S.