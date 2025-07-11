Study, Stay, Succeed: Post-Study Work Policies Are Driving STEM Applications

11th July 2025: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) remains the top choice for international students who want to build strong careers in today’s fast-changing world. For years, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany have led the way in offering world-class STEM education. But now, new countries are gaining attention.

Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands are quickly becoming popular with students from all over the world. These countries offer high-quality education, strong job opportunities after graduation, and helpful visa rules for international students.

“We are witnessing a new era in international STEM education, where access and opportunity are expanding beyond traditional borders,” said Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Business Officer at Prodigy Finance. “Today, students need more choices than ever before, with countries like France, Germany, and the UK seeing record increases in study abroad demand, up 150% and 50% respectively. Amid growing uncertainty around U.S. study visas, students are turning to institutions like the Technical University of Munich, Macquarie University, and Imperial College London. At Prodigy Finance, we’re proud to support future leaders in AI, Data Science, Cybersecurity, and Renewable Energy as they pursue world-class education without financial barriers.”

Government policies in these countries have played a crucial role in shaping this trend. For example, Canada’s Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) allows international graduates to work in Canada for up to three years after completing their studies, helping them gain valuable experience and transition to permanent residency. Australia’s Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) offers similar opportunities, with recent policy enhancements further extending post-study work rights for graduates in high-demand sectors. The United Kingdom’s Graduate visa allows international students to remain and work for at least two years after graduation, and Germany provides an 18-month residence permit for job-seeking graduates. The United States continues to attract STEM talent through its Optional Practical Training (OPT) and STEM OPT Extension, which together allow up to three years of work experience in a student’s field.

The most recent Open Doors reports confirm that STEM fields are the most popular among international students in the United States. For the 2023/2024 academic year, 56% of international students in the US were enrolled in STEM fields, with Computer Science, Engineering, and Data Analytics among the most popular majors. In the 2021/22 academic year, 54% of all international students studied in STEM fields, and Math & Computer Science was the single largest field of study for international students. The Open Doors data also highlights that, while the US remains the top destination, students are increasingly exploring alternative countries for their studies.

As students and families compare their options, the most attractive countries for STEM education are those that combine strong academics with clear, practical pathways to employment and long-term success.

As study abroad destinations broaden, access to trusted, globally available education financing is becoming a key enabler. Platforms like Prodigy Finance, which support students through flexible, no-collateral loans, are helping make international STEM degrees more attainable for students from a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds.

For many, pursuing a STEM degree abroad is no longer just a dream; it’s a realistic and rewarding path to a global career.