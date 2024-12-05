Sunstone Sets New Education Benchmark: MBA Class of 2021-23 Sees 1.4X Offers Per Student

Bangalore, 5th December 2024, –Sunstone School of Management continues to revolutionize higher education in India by prioritizing comprehensive placement opportunities and setting new benchmarks in the education industry. While students from leading IIMs receive an average of one offer each, Sunstone graduates receive an average of 1.4 offers, revealed B2K Analytics, an auditor for leading IIMs.

Furthermore, Sunstone provides 119% higher Return On Investment (ROI) compared to Tier 2 and Tier 3 colleges and delivers 53% higher returns on educational investment than top IIMs and B-Schools.

This commitment to fostering career success is evident in the 1,353 offers secured by Sunstone’s graduates, many of whom received multiple offer letters. This figure represents a 36% increase over top-tier business schools in India, with 1.4x more offers than these institutions. The highest package offered was ₹23 LPA, with over 1,192 offers from legacy recruiters, unicorns, and startups.

It is pertinent to mention that Sunstone partnered with B2K Analytics—an auditor for leading IIMs—to conduct a comprehensive placement audit for the MBA 2021-23 batch, following the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS). B2K Analytics has verified that Sunstone’s Placement Report adheres to the highest standards of accuracy and transparency, reflecting Sunstone’s dedication to student success.

Feeling elated about the development, Ashish Munjal, CEO and Co-Founder of Sunstone stated, “The B2K Analytics audit reinforces our mission to align education with industry demands and student aspirations. The notable increase in offer rates and Return on Investment demonstrates our commitment to providing transformative education and achieving exceptional outcomes for our graduates, outpacing top-tier institutions.”

Sunstone brought 578+ unique companies to the campus, four times more than those of top IIMs. The recruiters included leading MNCs, BSE-listed companies, unicorn startups, and international corporations. These companies recognize the value in Sunstone’s talent pool, comprising students who have overcome significant challenges to become high-potential candidates, ready to contribute meaningfully to their organizations.

This year’s placeable batch of 990 students represents the rich diversity of 44 regions and over 70 pin codes across India, with many hailing from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. These students embody the essence of their hometowns, carrying with them the hopes and aspirations of their communities. Sunstone not only helps them achieve their dreams but also enables them to stay connected to their roots by offering Pan-India placement opportunities.

With 81% of these students securing placements across 24+ industries, Sunstone has played a crucial role in nurturing this diverse talent, equipping them with the skills and opportunities needed to succeed. Sunstone’s Placement Accountability Program (PAP) – “Get placed or get 100% fee back” – has been instrumental in preparing students for the demands of the modern workforce. Through hands-on internships, new-age certifications, and advanced remote learning platforms like Ace Academy, students from diverse backgrounds are equipped with the skills needed to excel in various sectors, proving their value to employers.

As Sunstone continues to expand its reach across 15+ cities in India, it remains focused on transforming student careers, particularly for those from underserved areas, and contributing to the growth of India’s workforce. Employers benefit from exclusive access to this skilled talent pool, reducing time-to-hire and cost-per-hire while filling their talent pipeline with ready-to-work candidates.