Superior Seating Announces Winner of the Scholarship Program

Miami, FL, March 02, 2024 –Superior Seating, a leader in the restaurant furniture industry, is excited to announce Jacqueline Celentano from the University of Central Florida as the recipient of the 2023 Superior Seating Scholarship. An exceptional student with a major in Hospitality Management, Jacqueline embodies the determination, passion, and excellence that this scholarship promotes.

Hailing from Orlando, the University of Central Florida has played a pivotal role in nurturing Jacqueline’s deep interest in hospitality, helping her to not only excel academically but also to pave a promising career path within the industry. Superior Seating congratulates Jacqueline on her impressive achievement and wishes her the utmost success in her future endeavors in Hospitality Management.

Jacqueline’s Inspiring Journey

Readers are invited to delve into Jacqueline’s inspiring story on their blog: Superior Seating Scholarship 2023 Winner Announcement

https://www.superiorseating.com/blog/superior-seating-scholarship-2023-winner-announcement

Her narrative is a testament to the power of resilience and the pursuit of passion in the hospitality field.

About the Superior Seating Scholarship Program

The Superior Seating Scholarship provides a unique opportunity for students enrolled in Culinary Arts, Hospitality Management, or Interior Design programs, including Culinary Schools, to pursue their dreams. High school seniors, GED recipients, and non-traditional learners planning to embark on education in these fields in the upcoming year are also encouraged to apply.

Eligibility and Application Process

Eligible candidates include students currently enrolled in Culinary Arts, Hospitality Management, or Interior Design programs, as well as high school seniors, GED students, and non-traditional learners aiming to pursue education in these disciplines. To apply, candidates must email their application, including their name, email address, phone number, major, and the name of their current or intended school, along with a 500-word essay in .doc or .pdf format. This essay should share their unique journey and passion for Culinary Arts, Hospitality, or Interior Design.

Looking Forward to 2024

As we celebrate Jacqueline Celentano’s success, Superior Seating warmly invites applicants for the 2024 Scholarship Program. We encourage all aspiring professionals in the culinary, hospitality, and interior design fields to seize this opportunity to support their education and achieve their aspirations.