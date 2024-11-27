Supreme Court AOR Illuminates Constitution Day Celebrations at IMS Law College

Noida: On the occasion of Constitution Day, Institute of Management Studies Law College, Noida organised a special guest lecture on ‘Critical Analysis of Landmark Judgments’ at its Campus. The event was graced by the presence of Mohammad Shahid Anwar, an eminent Advocate-on-Record (AOR) at the Supreme Court of India, who brought his vast expertise and experience to the discussion.

IMS law students, faculty members, and professionals attended the lecture enthusiastically. The session, including the presentation, showed an almost extensive development of transformative judgments that have shaped the constitutional and legal platform of India. From defining fundamental rights to social justice rights, the discussion revealed how the judiciary is at the helm of upholding the Constitution.

Prof. Dr Vikas Dhawan, Director General, IMS Noida said, “The Constitution of India is not merely a piece of document but a living testimony to the democracy and justice of our country. The lecture is in consonance with the unrelenting effort that IMS Law College has been taking to spearhead critical thinking and hands-on learning among students to enable them to meaningfully contribute towards the profession of law.” In-depth analysis of landmark judgments, Dr. Dhawan added, “Landmark judgments are not just legal milestones, but also reflect on the changing values in our society. Exploring these decisions equips the law student with skills in using analysis for navigating the seeming labyrinths of the legal system.” Guest speaker Mohammad Shahid Anwar highlighted, “Understanding landmark judgments is vital for law students to appreciate the evolution of constitutional principles. I am delighted to share my perspectives with the future torchbearers of the legal fraternity.”

It included the interactive Q&A session where students posed questions to the guest speaker. These ranged from how constitutional amendments were interpreted to how individual rights were struck against collective responsibilities. Engaging dialogue offered an avenue for deeper understanding of legal principles and was able to inspire the critical thinking of contemporary legal issues among students.

An event such as Constitution Day at IMS Law College reiterates the commitment towards forging an invigorating atmosphere of learning where students are urged to bridge their theoretical knowledge with the practical applications of reality. Such events do continue to supplement the college’s reputation as the center for ideas and legal education.