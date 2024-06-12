SVKM’s NMIMS launched Phase 2 PhD programme

12th June 2024: Research lays the basis for innovation across industries. It is vital for driving economic growth and national development. India is one of the fastest-growing research centres in the world with 1.3 million research papers published between 2017 and 2022, the fourth-highest research output during the period globally.

SVKM’s NMIMS University has significantly contributed to the same with 8,123 research publications wherein 5,245 of these are indexed in Scopus/Web of Science. The University’s research publication with the highest impact factor stands at 63. Moreover, NMIMS holds an H-Index of 72 in Scopus and has garnered 41,200 citations. The University has also secured research projects worth Rs. 2,000 lakhs and has been granted 65 patents. To further the cause of research in the country, and to encourage more students to pursue research, the university has announced an assured scholarship of ₹2,00,000 for every student admitted to its PhD programmes across nine streams. Moreover, students enrolled in full-time PhD will be provided fellowships as per UGC guidelines.

Phase 2 of the admission process to NMIMS’ PhD programmes has commenced with the last date to apply being 23rd June 2024. The university offers a PhD in 9 streams: Management, Engineering / Technology Management, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Science (Biological Sciences / Chemistry), Law, Statistics, Economics, Psychology, and Commerce. Over the years, NMIMS has conferred 308 PhD degrees.

Extensive coursework forms part of the cutting-edge programme, imparted by expert faculty supervisors through in-depth and experiential learning pedagogies. Students get the opportunity to participate in interdisciplinary research at the state-of-the-art research laboratories within the campus. The programme promises to develop substantive knowledge and critical thinking skills in the area of specialisation among students. Moreover, candidates will be equipped with the skills to become independent researchers in their respective domains.