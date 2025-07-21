Symphony for Pi: Rhapsody joins Narayana school to celebrate PI Approximation Day

Chennai, July 21, 2025 – Rhapsody joins with Narayana school as an integration initiative for PI Approximation Day to hit a high note with a successful studio recording! This project was a beautiful blend of mathematics and art, brought to life by the incredible talent of Narayana school students from every Chennai branch.

Two shining stars from each branch were handpicked to perform a truly unique song. The words, so artfully crafted, came from the brilliant mind of renowned Indian lyricist and screenwriter Madhan Karky, and were beautifully sung by Vedanth. Adding to the magic, the exquisite music was composed by none other than Kalaimamani Shri Anil Srinivasan, the visionary founder of Rhapsody.

Our dedicated STARS vocal faculty members poured their hearts into training these young vocalists. They guided them through countless rehearsals, patiently refining their vocal techniques until every note was perfect. All that hard work paid off in a big way during the professional studio recording, where the students’ voices soared, making this distinguished composition truly unforgettable.

This initiative was more than just a performance; it was a vibrant testament to the talent and spirit of our students, showcasing the powerful and harmonious synergy between education and the arts. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who played a part in making this event such a resounding success. We couldn’t be prouder!