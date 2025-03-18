Tall Tales Publisher Unveils Redesigned Website for Children’s Author

Edmonds, WA, March 18, 2025 — Tall Tales, the publisher of the beloved three-book series of dachshund beach stories, is thrilled to announce the launch of a newly redesigned website for children’s book author Kizzie Jones. The updated site is a vibrant and interactive hub for young readers, parents, and educators seeking engaging ways to bring story time to life.

Highlighting her activities with young readers in the U.S. and Mexico, the new website offers much more than just information about the series. It provides a dynamic space for young minds to engage with the stories through interactive playtime activities and creative projects that tie into the books.

Key features of the website include:

Video Clips: Watch scenes from the Dachshund Beach Stories come alive. Captivating videos of English and Spanish book readings bring the dachshund adventures to life.

Creative Projects: Children can dive into fun, hands-on activities inspired by the series, such as drawing their own dachshund characters, making origami creations, and coloring pages that spark their imagination.

Responsible Dog Adoption: Preparations for bringing a new dog into the family.

Author Events: Stay up-to-date with Kizzie Jones’ appearances, including speaking engagements and book readings at schools and bookshops across the US and Mexico. Visitors can easily find upcoming events and book Kizzie Jones for school visits or special storytelling sessions.

“We wanted to create an experience that would engage both children and parents in a way that goes beyond the traditional book,” said Kizzie Jones. “This website is a way for readers to interact with my dachshund beach stories and truly become a part of the adventure. It’s a place where children can create, play, and learn while enjoying the magic of storytelling.”

Tall Tales has always been committed to publishing stories that inspire young readers, and this website redesign is just the latest effort to bring immersive and enriching content to children via English, Spanish, German, and French editions of the books.

Visit the newly redesigned website at https://www.kizziejones.com to explore the world of dachshund Tall Tales and the joy of reading, creativity, and friendship.