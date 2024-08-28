Teach For India 2025 Fellowship: A Chance To ‘Lead With Love’ Starts In A Classroom

Bengaluru , August 28, 2024: Teach For India, a non- profit championing educational equity has been accepting applications for its 2025 Fellowship. As a fellow, they will have a significant impact on the future of children, and will be leading the future leaders with love. . The deadline for applying is 1st September, 2024.

The Teach For India Fellowship is a two-year, full-time paid Fellowship program that brings under one roof fellows from different backgrounds and age groups drawn from over 500 universities, colleges, and 300 companies. The Fellowship application process is very rigid and receives applications from India’s brilliant and most promising individuals.

The chosen fellows will serve as full-time teachers in affordable private schools or English-medium government schools, where they will focus on guiding students through the challenges of India’s inequities. It will also provide fellows with valuable insights into various aspects of leadership, including emotional skills such as empathy, active listening, and relationship-building, all of which will contribute to their professional development.

To date, over 670 fellows have joined the 2024 Cohort, united by their shared goal of creating a compassionate and equitable India through education. The fact that differentiates the Teach For India Fellowship is the opportunity to bring about a significant change in the existing education paradigm.