Terran Mitchell Named P.O.W.E.R. Woman of the Month for July 2024

Houston, TX, July 20, 2024 –Terran Mitchell of Houston, Texas, has been named P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Woman of the Month for July 2024 for her contributions and achievements in education.

About Terran Mitchell

Terran Mitchell is a dedicated educator with over 17 years of experience teaching health and physical education in the Houston Independent School District. In addition to her teaching career, Mitchell has served as the director of athletic training operations and recruitment in the TSU Athletic Training Program and as an adjunct instructor at Lone Star College, mentoring and teaching students.

Mitchell’s passion for education and mentoring extends beyond the classroom. In 2012, she founded a non-profit organization aimed at building, educating, and supporting youth and young adults to help them achieve their life goals. She is committed to bridging the education gap and providing a safe environment for healing and personal development, believing that with the right resources and guidance, anyone can succeed regardless of their environment or circumstances.

“I am driven by my desire to uplift the next generation and prove society wrong by igniting a fire in my students to become more than their environment may suggest is possible,” said Mitchell. She recognizes the challenges many students face, including lack of support from parents and resources in urban communities. Despite these obstacles, Mitchell remains dedicated to helping her students become productive members of society.

Mitchell holds a B.S. in Kinesiology and Athletic Training and a Master of Science in Health Education from Texas Southern University.