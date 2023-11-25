The Farm, by Randy O’brien, Now Available from Histria Books

Las Vegas, NV, November 25, 2023 — Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Farm by Randy O’Brien. This compelling book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

In The Farm, Olaf “Ollie” Weber, a wounded Nazi prisoner of war, escapes a POW camp in Tennessee intent on assassinating President Truman. Ginger “Snaps” Wright accidentally helps Ollie elude prison guards, and when confronted, he rapes and impregnates the wannabe actress, who must then choose between Hollywood and motherhood.

Finally, after years of shortages and suffering, it’s time to dream big, and the Wright family, “Snaps,” her mother Mary Lou, Uncle, and sisters Millie and Anne face tumultuous societal and economic changes. But the family must also grieve the loss of Millie’s hero husband, Stanley, and help her find a way to find new meaning in her life. A battlefield medic, Stanley was one of the eighty-four victims of the Nazi war crime, the Massacre at Malmedy.

“I wanted to imagine what it was like for my parents as they grew up in rural Tennessee at the war’s end. Their sacrifice,” O’Brien said, “and inspiration continues to guide me in my life and my art.”

The Farm explores a timely debate on women’s rights and abortion. It’s a unique and sentimental study of the American South following World War II. It is a dramatic mother/daughter conflict with shocking violence, tender romance, and quirky humor.

Murfreesboro native Randy O’Brien is the author of the critically acclaimed historical novel Gettysburg by Morning. He is a retired award-winning radio journalist. Randy was the News Director of WMOT-FM for three decades, reporting hard news and features for NPR, CBS, VOA, and other networks. In addition, he was an adjunct writing instructor. His interests include audiobooks, just about any genre, fiction or non-fiction, movies, and hiking.