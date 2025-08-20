The Launch of CK Unavagam Sets New Benchmark in Education: CavinKare’s Next Generation Blends Student Learning with Service to Society

Cuddalore, August 20, 2025: Carrying forward a legacy of compassion rooted in her great grandmother’s belief that every person deserves a dignified meal, Ms. Amudhavalli Ranganathan, daughter of CavinKare Chairman & MD CK Ranganathan and Executive Director of CK Educational Institutions, today launched CK Unavagam – India’s first student-led dignified meal service that combines social impact with real-world learning for the students.

Operated by CK Educational Institutions and CavinKare, CK Unavagam is spread across 4,500 sq. ft with a seating capacity of over 200, and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily at highly affordable prices starting from just Rs. 10. While the community gains access to wholesome, nutritious, and dignified meals, students gain the rare opportunity of running a full-fledged enterprise – managing finances, coordinating with vendors, handling inventory, ensuring quality, engaging customers, leading teams, and marketing.

The idea draws inspiration from Late Mrs. Manoranjitham, grandmother of Mr. CK Ranganathan, whose lifelong belief was that “Every person deserves a dignified meal.” Carrying forward this spirit of compassion and guided by her grandfather – Late Shri R ChinniKrishnan’s vision that “Whatever the rich man enjoys, the common man should be able to afford too.”, Ms. Amudhavalli has built a model that connects family legacy, social impact, and education innovation.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Amudhavalli Ranganathan, Executive Director of CK Educational Institutions and Director, New Initiatives & E Commerce, CavinKare said, “CK Unavagam is very close to my heart – it is my way of bringing alive my great grandmother’s legacy and my father’s vision, while giving today’s students a chance to learn what it truly means to serve. This is not about charity; it is about dignity. By engaging our students in this mission, we are creating responsible citizens who understand compassion, community spirit, and sustainability. CK Unavagam is proof that legacy can be transformed into lasting public good.” Mr. CK Ranganathan, Chairman & Managing Director, CavinKare added, “I congratulate Amudhavalli and the CK Educational Institutions team on this pioneering initiative. CK Unavagam is a meaningful innovation that blends education with social impact, and I am confident it will serve as an inspiration for many more such models in the future.”

By blending learning with service, education with enterprise, and legacy with innovation, CK Unavagam sets a new benchmark in India’s education landscape. It proves that classrooms need not be limited by four walls and that the most powerful lessons are learned when students step up to serve society. Beyond operational skills, CK Unavagam is a platform where students learn empathy, responsibility, and leadership. This teaches them the importance of compassion and accountability, shaping them into socially conscious professionals ready to make an impact both in their careers and society.