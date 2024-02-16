The Lexicon Schools Host STEAM Fest

The Lexicon Schools recently hosted STEAM Fest, a vibrant celebration of creativity, innovation, and interdisciplinary learning. The event showcased numerous projects and activities, embodying the school’s commitment to providing a holistic education integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

STEAM education nurtures critical thinking and problem-solving skills essential for the 21st- century workforce. It promotes transparent evaluation and cultivates self-discovery, empowering children to create tangible solutions and become lifelong learners.

Reflecting on the success of the fest, Mr. Pankaj Sharma, President, The Lexicon Group of Institutes, Chairman & MD, Pune Times Mirror, Civic Mirror, and MultiFit, remarked, “STEAM education is essential for preparing students for the challenges of the future. With focus on not only the ‘how’ and ‘what’, but also the ‘who’ and ‘why’, the STEAM Fest is specifically designed to develop future innovators. At The Lexicon Schools, integrating STEAM into the curriculum fosters well-rounded individuals equipped to tackle the dynamic, multifaceted challenges of the modern world, ensuring their education remains relevant and future-proof.”

Participants engaged in different projects, exemplifying the fusion of art, science, technology, and engineering. The young minds delved into math-related activities and presented projects focused on cleanliness and hygiene. Primary students delved into robotics, and environmental sustainability at the fest. Their projects on mechanical water pumps and balloon cars displayed their grasp of engineering principles, while the exploration of the water cycle and projects on thermal conductivity delved into scientific concepts. Moreover, an anatomical display of the human body provided valuable insights into biology, and the air quality monitoring project raised awareness about the pressing issue of air pollution.

Senior students engaged with advanced concepts, such as IoT and road safety. They also created kaleidoscopic displays, developed rainwater detection systems, and presented anatomical models.

STEAM education, with its integrated and holistic approach, aids students in perceiving challenging subjects from different perspectives. Through hands-on projects, students explored creative processes and utilized various methods of inquiry and investigation, cultivating a diverse set of hard and soft skills.

Mr. Nasir Shaikh, Group Chief Executive Officer, The Lexicon Group of Institutes, EduCrack, & EasyRecruit+, added, “STEAM taps into children’s natural curiosity. If you’ve ever tried to find answers to a long series of questions asked by a child, you know how inquisitive they are about the world around them. STEAM lessons focus on deep questioning and finding novel solutions rather than memorizing standard facts and figures that can easily

be ‘Googled’.”

Education is not just about academic achievement; it’s about cultivating a mindset of inquisitiveness, innovation, and collaboration. The Lexicon Schools exemplified this by providing a platform for students to showcase their talents, exchange ideas, and inspire one another. By integrating STEAM-based learning, The Lexicon Schools are shaping the leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers of tomorrow.