The Little Bird by Ashby Jones, now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Little Bird by Ashby Jones. This book is published by Histria Fiction an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

In 1964, a Black teenager was murdered by a drunken white cop who got away with the crime, and eight years later, the boy’s best friend, Shane, returns from combat intent on carving out justice himself. Suzanne, the daughter of the lawyer who failed in prosecuting the case, also lands back in Virginia, but her aim is to follow her father’s path to suicide, a path created by his loss and the severe rheumatoid arthritis that followed. Shane and Suzanne were four years apart in high school and barely knew each other before they met, but after a chance encounter, an almost instant connection is made. Neither knows the other’s secret goal, but as their bonds deepen, their love will be tested by familial duty, long-held grief, and even shifting sanity. But love might have other plans for both Shane and Suzanne if both decide to live long enough to find out. In this vividly told and slightly surreal novel, the power of forgiveness might be their salvation.

Jeanne M. Harrington, Ph.D., Associate Professor Emerita, University of Nebraska at Omaha says “The Little Bird tells an imaginative, wistful story of an eccentric young woman and her steadfast lover, navigating a relationship while confronting the relentless demons from a conflicted past. The free-spirited, haunted and risk-taking Suzanne, leaves a lasting impression.”

David Groff, author of Live in Suspense says “Novelist Ashby Jones gives us a story of haunting and haunted power, at once intimate and mythic, immediate and fantastical, with heroes ready to sacrifice life itself as they risk redemption.”

Ashby Jones, an accomplished author, has cultivated a lifelong passion for writing, dedicating many years to honing his craft. His literary journey led him to study under the tutelage of O. Henry Award-winning author William Hoffman, enriching his understanding of the art of storytelling. Additionally, he expanded his horizons by pursuing studies at UCLA under the guidance of distinguished screenwriter and producer Leonardo Bercovici.

The Little Bird, by Ashby Jones, 222 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-476-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.

