The Millennium School, Indore Celebrates International Yoga Day with Great Zeal

Indore, June 22, 2024 – The Millennium School, Indore, celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm, fostering a sense of unity and well-being among its students and staff. The event saw active participation from around 900 students and teachers, reflecting the school’s commitment to promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

“Yoga is a journey that one takes from self to self and through self,” encapsulates the essence of the day’s activities. The celebration began with warm-up exercises, followed by a demonstration of various yoga asanas by the students. Both sitting and standing asanas were performed, with explanations provided on their significance and benefits for physical and mental health.

On this occasion, Mrs. Sangeeta Uppal, Principal of The Millennium School, Indore addressed her school, stating “It is a happy moment to see my children and staff actively participating on this occasion. I would like to convey that it is important for everyone to practice yoga on a daily basis to keep oneself fit. It should be integrated in my student’s holistic life”.

She further added, “I am happy that we could successfully conclude this event and would wish that my teachers and students are able to benefit from it.”

The celebration of International Yoga Day at The Millennium School, Indore, was a resounding success, leaving participants inspired and motivated to continue their yoga journey. The event underscored the school’s role in promoting wellness and fostering a supportive environment for its students and staff.