The New B-School is an Academy: How young Indian founders are choosing specialised skill academies over traditional MBAs to launch scalable businesses

As the fast-paced start-up environment of India evolves, so does the trend among budding entrepreneurs, who are now choosing specialised academies over conventional MBA programs because of their impatience and desire to achieve results quickly without wasting time in the academic process. Currently, the Indian start-up environment accounts for more than 2.4 lakhs DPIIT-recognized start-ups, thereby putting immense pressure on execution and speed. These specialised academies provide relevant skills needed to develop the business, such as the go-to-market strategy and its implementation, along with other aspects related to selling and business scaling in just a matter of months, costing less than a regular MBA program that takes two years and usually costs more than ₹20-50 lakhs.

The above-mentioned choice stems from the shift in the mentality of future businessmen. With $12.1 billion worth of investments made through venture capital in 2025 (a 39% increase from the previous year), founders tend to pay attention to “the proof of execution” more than to anything else.

Why the MBA lost its monopoly

There were two foundations upon which the conventional MBA degree stood: networks for co-founders and investors, and the use of strategic frameworks. All three are deteriorating very quickly. For instance, today’s investors consider experience and specialisation more than qualifications. Indian VCs made $12.1B investment amount in 2025 with an increase of 39%. The incubators prefer shorter programs of less than two years that offer some skills rather than pedigree. Networking has become democratised, one year of education in startups gives as much opportunity to meet 100+ founders and VCs as two years of general management studies.

The strategic framework is now provided free of charge by real business operators online. MBA will be appropriate for founders who need huge networks of alumni as well as founders working with deep technologies and biotechnologies (there are over 4,200 deep tech startups in India alone). However, for all other founders, skill academies will do a much better job within 18 months.

What the academy model can offer instead

While these specialised academies fill the gap, their programs don’t resemble a B-school at all. From a few days long to a year in duration, these programs focus on outcomes and not on credits: build a successful product and launch it on Product Hunt in a month, do a market research sprint with a live brand, pitch to a panel of venture capitalists rather than work through a theoretical case study. Several institutes now train more than 100 founders per cohort, and also partner them with in-house venture funds and connect the most promising projects right into VC pitch meetings.

It’s basically an apprentice program for the startup economy, much more similar to an office internship than to lectures in a classroom. It’s very narrow-focused: growing, building products, AI agents, brands, sales, and fundraising. But it compensates for that in its immediacy. While a founder will leave without a thesis or dissertation, he or she will have a product ready, or a better sales funnel, or even an ongoing deal talk.

Real-World Impact: Founder Journeys

An increasing number of young Indian founders are opting for skill academies that offer immersive and project-based learning. This approach focuses on providing hands-on learning experiences to the participants who take up real-life business problems, create prototypes and test assumptions along the way to launch their ventures in record time. The shorter and flexible format is well-suited to meet the demands of the market in the context of Indian startups.

There are larger dynamics at play, and this change reflects the general shift that occurs in entrepreneurial education. In the context of fast digital transformations and fierce competition, founders prefer to learn about the application of theories rather than classroom-based learning.

Real-world examples underscore the impact. The alumni of Gaurav Bhagat Academy include young entrepreneurs who apply particular skills of entrepreneurship in their daily practice. For instance, Yagn Ruparelia, who is the Founder of SillyFish, has applied some practical frameworks that he learnt at the academy for developing his consumer-based enterprise. On the other hand, Rishabh Sen Gupta, who is the Managing Director of Tracker Cargo Services, has applied skills of execution and business development learnt at GBA to efficiently scale up his operation in the logistics and creative industries. Ishita Gupta, who is the Director of Hi Plus Creations, has applied decision-making skills to advance her entrepreneurial profession.

In essence, specialised training provides entrepreneurs with the relevant skills to deal with diverse business models in India.

Execution Skills for Successful Businesses

Among the many lessons learned from the experiences of the innovators is that good go-to-market skills are essential. Regardless of how innovative an invention is, any company cannot survive without effective revenue generation abilities. Specialised academies perform excellently in training students in areas such as negotiations, objection handling, managing pipelines, and scaling growth.

India has diverse and relationship-based market conditions, and, therefore, the skills provided by the academies give a definite edge to entrepreneurs in India. Entrepreneurs who take part in such training manage to reach their revenue targets much faster compared to other methods.

Unlike most of the traditional courses where the focus is more on theory, these academies focus on practical skills through activities like role-plays and live projects. This ensures that the young entrepreneurs in India can close deals, incorporate customer feedback, and generate predictable revenues.

Summary

India’s goal of establishing itself as an innovation hub with over 2.4 lakh DPIIT-registered startups, diversification of business education is indeed a welcome trend. The creation of specialised academies is not a substitute for MBAs but a necessity for those who consider speed and relevance important. This represents a practical trend: in the context of a startup nation, the best form of education is always the one that allows you to act right away.

Young Indian entrepreneurs do not attend the traditional B-school anymore; they prefer dynamic learning institutions that transform their ideas into reality. By attending the skill academies, they help shape the concept of entrepreneurship education in the new era.