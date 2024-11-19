The Sanhedrin Chronicles by J.S. Gold, now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Sanhedrin Chronicles by J.S. Gold. This fantasy novel, the first in a trilogy, is published by Histria SciFi & Fantasy, an imprint of Histria Books encompassing outstanding, innovative works in the genres of science fiction and fantasy.

A Modern Fantasy Where Ancient Hebrew Mysticism Comes Alive On The Streets Of New York. College student and certified nerd Arthur Rose has issues: he’s estranged from his Jewish faith, needs a recommendation for grad school, and getting back with his ex, Lynn, is going to take more than an apology and chocolate. He’s trying to balance it all when he starts seeing shapes in the dark. Soon after, a mysterious young woman approaches him, claiming she killed his father and is searching for a stone blessed by God Himself.

What follows is a tale ripped from Arthur’s wildest fantasies: to protect the world from evil, he must join a secret order of Jewish demon-hunters that has spanned millennia. He’ll need to master Hebrew magic, uncover the secrets of his past, and embrace his heritage. In doing so, he won’t just reclaim his faith but become… SANHEDRIN.

J.S. Gold has been a fantasy enthusiast for as long as he can remember and has been writing for over a decade. By day, he teaches history to high schoolers who hopefully remember it. He lives (and jokes, dances, and sings) with his wife, daughter, son, and two cats on Long Island, New York.

The Sanhedrin Chronicles by J.S. Gold., 420 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-188-0, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG).

