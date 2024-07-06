The Sport of Presidents by Alexandra Kitty Now Available from Histria Books

Las Vegas, NV, July 06, 2024 — Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the The Sport of Presidents by Alexandra Kitty. This book is published by Prende Publishing, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works in arts & entertainment, sports, and poetry.

The book examines the relationship between the presidency and the sport, and argues through stories that the two naturally go together. Golf is the sport of presidents. It defines the presidency. It is a game of patience, concentration, focus, and moving forward toward a target. The job is about aim and guiding others toward an end goal amid the obstacle, and the job requires simplicity and making progress in as fewer moves as possible. Golf allows access to the president, and it is also a form of communication the leader uses to send subtle messages to the public

Alexandra Kitty is an award-winning author, educator, and researcher whose work has appeared in Presstime, Quill, Current, Elle Canada, Maisonneuve, Critical Review, and Skeptic. She was a relationships columnist for the Hamilton Spectator and an advice columnist for the Victoria Times-Colonist. She was the first female recipient of the Arch Award from McMaster University, Canada, and is the author of a number of books, including The Art of Kintsugi: Learning the Japanese Craft of Beautiful Repair, and A Different Track: Hospital Trains of the Second World War.

The Sport of Presidents, by Alexandra Kitty,168 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-425-2, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG).