Bengaluru, 24 May 2024: In a significant step towards supporting the “Skill India Mission” and “Viksit Bharat 2047,” Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) announced the exceptional performance of its students at the IndiaSkills Competition 2024, organized by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Prem V earned a gold medal in Additive Manufacturing as an individual competitor. In the Manufacturing Team Challenge, Mohit M U, Harish R, and Nelson V triumphed as a team, securing gold medals. In Mechatronics, the team of Darshan Gowda C S and Bhanu Prasad S M also achieved gold, while Hemanth K Y and Uday Kumar B garnered silver in the same category. Additionally, Rohan A S received a silver medal and Mr. Sudeep S M received Medallion of Excellence in Car Painting as an individual participant. The competition, held every two years, serves as a platform for young talents to showcase their skills at regional and national levels. TTTI, in collaboration with NSDC, extends its support to foster skill development at grassroot level among the youth, aligning with the vision of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

TTTI participated and hosted four categories of the “Off-site” portion of the competition, held at YashoBhoomi Dwarka, New Delhi in categories including Manufacturing Team Challenge, Mechatronics, Car Painting, and Additive Manufacturing. The students of TTTI exhibited exemplary skills and dedication, bringing honour not only to the institute but also to the nation. The “Off-site” segment of the competition, under TTTI’s stewardship, witnessed enthusiastic participation and spirited performances from contestants across the country. TTTI extended support in various areas including venue, infrastructure, machinery, consumables, and jury, ensuring the smooth conduct of the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Monika Nanda – General Manager, Marketing and Communications, NSDC said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the outstanding students of Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) for their remarkable achievements at the IndiaSkills Competition 2024. Their exemplary skills and dedication are a testament to the effectiveness of TTTI’s training programs. These winners not only bring honour to their institute but also enhance the reputation of Indian skill development on a global scale. We are confident that those selected for the WorldSkills Competition will continue this legacy of excellence and make India proud on the international stage.”

Expressing his thoughts, Mr. G. Shankara – Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We take immense pride in the remarkable achievements of the TTTI students at the IndiaSkills Competition 2024. We are happy on their successful journey and because of their hard work they have reached to this milestone. We thank Trainers, Faculty members & all the stake holders who have made us proud. We wish all the best for the winners for their next journey towards World Skills Competition 2024 scheduled in Sep 24 at Lyon France to give their best performance. Through TTTI we reaffirm our commitment towards society for transforming rural youth into World Class competitive Technician and producing mass happiness for all & there by striving to align with national goals such as ‘Skill India’ and ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. They are in perfect harmony with our mission of ‘Producing Happiness for All’ by imparting our knowledge and cultivating young individuals into globally competitive technicians.

Furthermore, TTTI is delighted to announce that the top contestant from IndiaSkills Competition will represent India at the prestigious WorldSkills Competition in Lyon, France, scheduled between 10th to 15th September 2024. The WorldSkills Competition, initiated in 1950, serves as a global platform for skills excellence and development through international cooperation. India’s participation in previous editions has showcased the country’s talent and potential on the global stage.

Since its inception in 2007, TTTI has been committed to providing advanced technical education and fostering overall development among rural youth. The planned increase in student intake reinforces TKM’s commitment to empowering economically challenged students, creating world-class technicians, enhancing societal development, and employment. One of the recent initiatives to promote admission of female students, ‘Toyota Kaushalya,’ has been well-received by students. It offers a unique opportunity for youth to acquire skills relevant to the manufacturing industry, combining theoretical learning with on-the-job training (OJT) enhancing their employability. Furthermore, many of our employees after been trained at TTTI and TKM get the opportunity to be trained in Japan to gain hands on experience in global environment.