Trocaire College Launches Veterinary Assistant Program

Buffalo, NY, December 01, 2023 — Trocaire College, a private, Catholic college providing a pathway for students to build careers of achievement and lives of purpose, announced today that applications for its online veterinary assistant program are being accepted. The new vet assistant program is being developed by the Veterinary Sciences Department and is offered as a non-credit program through the Workforce Development Division.

Veterinary assistants support veterinarians and veterinary technicians with a multitude of tasks in a variety of settings including small animal clinics and hospitals, shelters, zoos, farms, laboratory animal facilities, and large animal practices.

“Trocaire College is pleased to offer students the opportunity to learn how to be a veterinary assistant. This is a critical role in helping animals in need of medical care and it’s a job that is projected to experience significant growth,” said Dr. Katherine Fitzgerald, inaugural Dean, Veterinary Sciences Department at Trocaire College. “Since this course is offered online, we look forward to enrolling students both locally and nationwide.”

The first cohort of the online program begins Feb. 12 and runs until Aug. 16. It includes 100 hours of hands-on clinical training at a veterinary facility of the student’s choosing. The coursework is self-paced and includes all aspects of veterinary assisting, including anatomy and physiology, nutrition, animal handling and restraint, client communication, laboratory sample collection, surgical and dental assisting, radiographic techniques, emergency first-aid and prescription preparation.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment rate for veterinary assistants is projected to grow 20% within the next ten years. To be eligible for the program, students need to be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED. To apply, please visit trocaire.edu/academics/workforce-development/veterinary-assistant-program/.