University Living and EasyTransfer Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify International Student Payments

New Delhi, 03rd July, 2024: University Living, a global student housing managed marketplace, and EasyTransfer, a fintech specializing in cross-border payment solutions, have forged a strategic partnership to streamline the accommodation rental payment process for international students. International students served by University Living from diverse regions, including India, China, and Southeast Asia, the US, the UK, and Europe, pursuing education in countries like the UK, the US, Australia, Europe, Canada, and beyond will now be able to make secure payments towards rentals through EasyTransfer payment gateways and navigate complex payment processes.

Speaking on the collaboration Mayank Maheshwari, COO, University Living, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Easy Transfer, which will revolutionize overseas payments for University Living users. With EasyTransfer’s efficient solutions, our students can now seamlessly and quickly make international transfers, eliminating the traditional hassles of documentation. This collaboration ensures that our India-based users can access competitive rates and enjoy a smoother remittance experience. This will significantly benefit students and their families by making the process hassle-free, more convenient and efficient”. Previous payment methods revealed a gap in timely service delivery, causing delays of several days before international students could finalize payments for foreign accommodations, resulting in stress and inconvenience.

EasyTransfer’s cutting-edge UK virtual card technology offers efficient solution to overcome these challenges, enabling students to swiftly secure their preferred accommodation. Now students will be able to make payments through the integration of EasyTransfer into the University Living platform through API to expedite and simplify the complex payment process for international students.

Sahil Suri, India Country Manager, EasyTransfer said, “EasyTransfer ventured into the India market, realising that there was a huge void between student and universities to pay and receive tuition payments from India. We bridged that gap by not only providing excellent one-to-one customer service for each one of our student, but also providing them some of the best exchange rates available in the market. We plan to offer our cutting edge fintech solutions to the student community in India and provide world class services to our students, partners and universities alike.”

University Living and EasyTransfer will leverage their advantages to cooperate with each other in Asian countries and regions. This collaboration creates a synergy that enhances the overall student experience in accessibility, user-friendliness and retention of the integrated solutions offered. In a joint commitment to enhance the international student journey, the two will provide a solution that is not only efficient but also elevates students’ experiences in securing accommodations and managing payments as locals on a global platform.