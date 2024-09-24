New Delhi, 24 September 2024: University of Essex, a prestigious institution ranked in the top 30 in the UK (Complete University Guide 2025 and Guardian University Guide 2025) is now accepting applications for its diverse range of Master’s degree programmes. Students who are interested in advancing their academic and professional careers are encouraged to submit their applications by 11 November 2024.

The University of Essex offers several cutting-edge Master’s degree programmes across diverse disciplines. The Master in Public Policy prepares students to influence and implement policies in the dynamic field of governance, while the MSc Business Analytics focuses on data-driven decision-making to solve complex business challenges. Those interested in science can explore the MSc Applied Science, which combines theoretical knowledge with practical applications to address real-world scientific problems.

The university also offers advanced courses in the field of data science and technology, including the MSc Data Science, designed to build expertise in data analysis, machine learning, and computational methods. Additionally, students can opt for the MSc Data Science with Professional Placement, which provides practical industry experience alongside academic training. For those passionate about technology’s future, the MSc in Artificial Intelligence offers in-depth knowledge in the rapidly growing areas of AI and machine learning.

In the field of law, the LLM International Law is a comprehensive program for students seeking to specialize in international legal systems and justice frameworks, while the MA in Psychology expands students’ understanding of psychological theories and methodologies, paving the way for careers in psychology and related fields.